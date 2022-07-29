AAPL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.83, changing hands as high as $163.63 per share. Apple Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAPL's low point in its 52 week range is $129.04 per share, with $182.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.15. The AAPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

