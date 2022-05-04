Markets

A.P. Moller - Maersk Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit to A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share increased to $6.78 billion from $2.70 billion, prior year. The underlying profit was $7.5 billion compared to $2.7 billion. Revenue increased to $19.3 billion from $12.4 billion, prior year.

The company has revised the full-year guidance to an underlying EBITDA of around $30 billion, from prior guidance of around $24 billion, and an underlying EBIT of around $24 billion from prior guidance of around $19 billion.

