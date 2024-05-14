A Closer Look at AppLovin's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,480 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $670,567.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $130.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AppLovin options trades today is 1079.0 with a total volume of 4,280.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AppLovin's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $17.8 $16.4 $17.0 $65.00 $85.0K 1.7K 155 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.2 $11.0 $11.0 $80.00 $80.3K 487 171 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $23.3 $22.8 $22.87 $60.00 $80.0K 1.6K 85 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $12.8 $12.3 $12.8 $70.00 $64.0K 7.1K 51 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $48.4 $47.8 $47.8 $130.00 $52.5K 0 21

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,752,935, with APP's price down by -4.13%, positioned at $82.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. What The Experts Say On AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $92.6.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $100. An analyst from Daiwa Capital has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $80. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $85. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $98. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

