908 Devices (MASS) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for 908 Devices (NasdaqGM:MASS) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.81% from the latest reported closing price of $7.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in 908 Devices. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 44.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MASS is 0.09%, an increase of 37.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 27,489K shares. The put/call ratio of MASS is 1.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 5,200K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 4,836K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares , representing an increase of 48.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 6.37% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,947K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,119K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 804K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 22.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 9.77% over the last quarter.

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