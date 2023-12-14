With the holiday season approaching, you will undoubtedly face the dilemma of finding a funny yet affordable White Elephant gift.

The time-honored tradition, which dates back over one hundred years, according to The New York Times, usually involves a gift exchange among a group of people. Each person brings a wrapped gift, and then people take turns unwrapping their chosen present. Depending on the rules, which vary slightly wherever you go, another person may have the option to steal your item, forcing you to choose a new gift.

Whether you are swapping gifts at the office or at a family get-together, you will want to be sure to grab the most desirable or awkwardly hilarious present possible. Target has you covered with countless cost-effective options. Here are the best 8 White Elephant gifts under $50 from Target this season.

Make It Rain Money Maker

You will have everyone wanting to steal your gift if you bring the Make It Rain Money Maker from Target. For only $15.00, you can win the best present award without busting your budget. To make it more enticing, the money maker also comes with 100 fake bills so you can make it rain right at the party. Just don’t forget AAA batteries. The machine requires three, and they, unfortunately, are not included.

Magic 8 Ball

Give the gift of nostalgia with the Magic 8 Ball Classic Fortune-Telling Novelty Toy. The fun gift is on sale for $8.49, regularly priced at $9.99. The classic Mattel toy will answer your most pressing questions. All you have to do is ask the ball a “yes” or “no” question and then shake the ball for an answer. You can’t go wrong with this fun surprise, particularly if you have a variety of different ages in the exchange.

Shower Drink Holder

If you have ever wished you could have a drink while taking a shower, you aren’t alone. Many people enjoy sipping their favorite beverage while scrubbing clean, so you will probably have a happy recipient if you snag the 12oz Sudski Shower Beer Holder Drinkware for your White Elephant gift exchange. At only $9.59, you may even be able to include a gift card for the receiver to get their most-loved drink to go with their new holder.

Bob Ross Bobblehead

Who doesn’t love Bob Ross and his happy little trees? Help people discover their inner painter with the Bob Ross Bobblehead. The 4″ bobblehead plays 10 different sayings and includes a mini easel book with 30 of the painter’s landscape prints. The item is only sold online, so you will need to plan ahead to ensure it arrives in time for your party.

Mini Waffle Maker

The Dash Gingerbread Mini Waffle Maker is a must-have if you are attending a present swap party. The festive find is only $9.99, which means you can throw in some waffle mix if your budget is $20. The device has a 4″ cooking surface that prints a Gingerbread man on one side. It makes the perfect treat for the holidays.

Desktop Strongman

Perfect for an office gift exchange, the Desktop Strongman – (Rp Minis) by Derby Hawkins will delight even the most skeptical White Elephant participants. The novelty set comes with a 7 ¼” rail and pellet, bell, hammer, and 32-page paperback book. The set is only available online so make sure to get your order set up in advance of your party.

Lego Flower Bouquet

For a pricier but incredibly elegant option, you can grab the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Set 10280. The set will cost you $47.99 from the big box retailer. If you have the budget, the flower display is not only beautiful but also appeals to several age groups. 89% of those who reviewed the product gave it 5 stars, so you can buy it with confidence.

Hershey’s Kiss Santa Hat

A giant Hershey’s Kiss shaped like a Santa Hat is sure to make the recipient happy. For only $2.00, you can grab the Hershey’s Kisses Solid Milk Chocolate Santa Hat Holiday Candy – 1.45oz. If you have a larger budget, you could get a few of these chocolate treats or make a candy bundle for your White Elephant exchange.

All prices sourced from Target and accurate as of Dec. 13, 2023.

