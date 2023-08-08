7 Unshakable Stocks for Your Long-Term Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic universe of long-term stocks to buy, the quest for unshakable investments that can weather market uncertainties has become a pursuit for many savvy investors. Here, this article lists seven fundamentally solid stocks that have positioned themselves strategically on the plinth of innovation, resilience, and a focus on navigating and leading the future of their respective industries.

From tech titans embracing the power of AI to aerospace leaders soaring toward new horizons, these companies have meticulously built their foundations, crafting a narrative of value creation, growth, progress, and potential returns. Overall, the article explores the unshakable long-term stocks to buy shaping long-term portfolios.

Long-Term Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is well-positioned for long-term benefit through its strategic focus on improving customer experiences, cost efficiency, and innovation. Also, the company’s emphasis on regionalization within its fulfillment network has significantly reduced delivery time, miles traveled, and operational costs. Customer data showing faster delivery substantiates the focus on speed and efficiency, leading to higher purchase frequency and increased customer loyalty.

Fundamentally, Amazon Web Services (AWS) plays a crucial role in the company’s long-term prospects. Notably, AWS is the leader in cloud infrastructure, boasting a strong customer base and a diverse set of functionalities. The company’s investment in custom AI chips like Trainium and Inferentia demonstrates its commitment to driving AI and machine learning innovation. By offering comprehensive AI solutions, AWS aims to democratize access to generative AI, enabling companies of all sizes to harness its power for various applications.

Furthermore, Amazon’s expansion into sectors like healthcare, grocery, and physical stores indicates a focus on diversifying revenue streams. Initiatives like Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Fresh show promising growth, while Whole Foods continues to lead in the organic grocery market. Finally, the company’s consistent focus on improving customer experience and value, exemplified by events like Prime Day, fosters customer engagement and loyalty.

Long-Term Stocks to Buy: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to benefit significantly from its long-term initiatives and advancements across various segments. The company’s focus on AI and innovative technologies positions it for sustained growth. Incorporating AI into products like Search enhances the user experience and opens new revenue streams. Further, the Search Generative Experience (SGE) introduces natural and intuitive search results through generative AI, improving user satisfaction.

Moreover, expanding AI-powered tools and solutions for businesses boosts productivity and creativity, attracting a wider range of customers to Google Cloud. The growth in Google Cloud’s revenue and profitability demonstrates the potential for long-term value creation.

Furthermore, YouTube’s continuous audience growth, especially in Shorts and Connected TV, allows Alphabet to leverage its extensive user base for targeted advertising. Introducing new ad formats, like 30-second unskippable ads, and innovative features, like the virtual try-on tool, enhances engagement and ad revenue. It is cementing YouTube’s role as a significant revenue driver.

Looking ahead, Alphabet’s focus on responsible AI deployment aligns with societal concerns. As a result, it is fostering trust and potentially attracting customers who prioritize ethical AI solutions. Lastly, the company’s cost optimization strategies, reallocation of resources, and disciplined investments ensure efficient use of resources while supporting growth initiatives.

Long-Term Stocks to Buy: Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is poised for long-term benefits due to its strategic focus on AI development, product expansion, and the Metaverse concept. It has a user base of over 3.8 billion across its apps, including Facebook and Instagram. Notably, the company’s strong engagement trends indicate a substantial platform reach.

Additionally, the company’s investment in AI technologies, as evidenced by products like Reels and its advanced recommendation systems, has enhanced user engagement and content discovery. AI-powered ad products such as Meta Advantage have proven successful, improving monetization for advertisers. The open-sourcing of AI models like Llama-2 fosters industry innovation and positions Meta as a leader in AI research.

Moreover, Meta’s push toward the Metaverse aligns well with the industry’s trajectory. The company’s investment in mixed reality hardware, like the Quest 3 mixed reality headset, demonstrates its commitment to bridging the physical and virtual worlds. Further, including popular platforms like Roblox on its devices and focusing on developing immersive experiences indicate potential growth in this emerging field.

While the company aims to maintain cost efficiency, its investments in AI, the Metaverse, and hardware will likely drive its long-term success. It evolves its capital structure, navigates regulatory challenges, and continues its AI and Metaverse advancements. Consequently, Meta is positioning itself to lead the digital landscape, fostering growth and innovation in the future.

Long-Term Stocks to Buy: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices or AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) benefits from its strategic focus on various fronts, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability. AMD has seen steady progress in its EPYC CPU adoption in the data center segment, with significant cloud providers launching new instances using their processors.

The growth of the AI market presents a significant opportunity, and AMD is poised to capture a share of the over $150 billion AI accelerator market by 2027. Furthermore, AMD’s commitment to research and development, ecosystem partnerships, and cutting-edge hardware positions it to provide leadership in AI solutions.

Likewise, the Client segment also holds promise, with Ryzen 7000 series CPUs gaining traction, leading to increased adoption by leading OEMs. The company’s expansion into commercial offerings and integration of generative AI into software offerings will drive demand and further growth. Meanwhile, the Gaming segment benefits from strong semi-custom SoC sales and the launch of new GPUs, such as the RDNA 3 series, catering to different levels of gaming enthusiasts.

In the Embedded segment, AMD’s leadership is in adaptive computing product offerings, such as the Versal Premium VP1902 adaptive SoC and Spartan UltraScale+ FPGA family. As a result, it positions itself well to cater to various industrial and technological applications.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stands to benefit fundamentally in the long term due to several critical factors outlined in the provided information. Fundamentally, the company’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it for sustained growth and leadership in the defense and aerospace industries.

Firstly, Lockheed Martin’s impressive financial results indicate solid sales growth, especially in the aeronautics and space sectors, which have experienced double-digit expansion. Also, the company’s backlog indicates a strong pipeline of orders, enhancing the stability of Lockheed Martin’s revenue streams and enabling its suppliers to meet growing demand effectively.

Moreover, Lockheed Martin has been involved in critical defense projects like the F-35 program. It demonstrates the company’s continued innovation and relevance in the industry. The strong demand for the F-35, both domestically and internationally, bodes well for sustained sales growth and revenue diversification. The company’s ability to deliver on the F-35 program, including the upcoming TR3 configuration, underscores its commitment to technological advancement and mission capability.

Lockheed Martin’s partnerships and collaborations highlight its commitment to cutting-edge technologies and supply chain strengthening. As a result, these initiatives position the company as a key player in space exploration capabilities and advanced semiconductor solutions.

PayPal (PYPL)

Also, the company’s strategic initiatives are interrelated and designed to drive its market share and margin dollar growth. It includes branded checkout, PSP merchant solutions, and digital wallets. Strategically, PayPal’s investments in AI and process improvements enable it to enhance customer experiences and deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective services.

Furthermore, gradually reducing inflation rates may boost discretionary spending, increasing e-commerce activity. As a market leader in digital payments, PayPal is poised to benefit from this uptick in e-commerce.

Financially, PayPal has displayed strong revenue growth. Also, the company’s disciplined expense management and focus on operating margin expansion have resulted in positive trends.

Finally, the company has ongoing investments in AI, product innovations, and platform enhancements. This demonstrates its commitment to driving productivity improvements and ensuring sustained growth, positioning PayPal for long-term success.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A)(BRK-B)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) stands to gain significant long-term benefits through its fundamentally sound strategies. The company, led by Warren Buffett, focuses on prudent investments and acquisitions, which can foster consistent growth and stability.

The insurance segment, a cornerstone of Berkshire’s portfolio, generates consistent cash flow through premiums and investments. Interestingly, this “float” provides a cost-effective source of funds for the company’s investment activities. Notably, it contributes to the company’s ability to seize lucrative opportunities in the market.

Strategically, Berkshire’s decentralized management approach empowers its subsidiaries to make agile decisions, fostering innovation and operational efficiency. This structure facilitates timely capital allocation and ensures adaptability to changing market conditions. Ethical behavior, compliance, and governance are paramount to Berkshire’s operations, enhancing its reputation and building stakeholder trust.

NICO, General Re, and partnerships like the one with IAG contribute to stable revenue in the insurance sector. Furthermore, despite potential underwriting losses, the unique strategy of retroactive reinsurance generates substantial investment funds. Fundamentally, Berkshire’s ownership of BNSF Railway establishes a strong presence in transportation. As a result, it is catering to diverse market segments and forming strategic alliances that enhance its competitive advantage.

Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Energy may seize opportunities from the worldwide transition to cleaner energy sources, leveraging its ownership of regulated utilities and renewable energy projects.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos was long GOOG, META, and PYPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

