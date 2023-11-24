7 Quantum Computing Stocks to Unleash Your Portfolio’s Power

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic world of technology, discerning investors are consistently looking for the next revolutionary trend. Currently, quantum computing stocks stand out as the frontier of tech innovation, given their critical role in reshaping sectors from finance to healthcare. Amid this tech evolution, the best quantum computing stocks are not just speculative plays but are propelled by groundbreaking scientific advancements. The quantum computing realm promises to redefine our perception of the world, offering transformative solutions across a myriad of sectors.

The intriguing aspect of these stocks is their current market valuation. They are trading at relatively modest prices compared to their immense long-term potential. Hence, the best quantum computing stocks represent a compelling opportunity for investors aiming to stay ahead of the curve, blending cutting-edge technology with promising long-term market prospects.

Best Quantum Computing Stocks: IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stands out as a trailblazer in the quantum computing arena and among the few pure-plays in the niche. Investors eyeing quantum computing stocks should find IONQ an attractive pick on the back of its formidable engineering team and its strategic alliance with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), underscoring its potential. This collaboration, critical for IonQ, drives both its computing power growth and user base expansion.

Demonstrating financial prowess, IonQ recently unveiled impressive third-quarter results. The company’s revenue hit $6.1 million, an amazing leap that surpassed market estimates and reflected a 122% year-over-year growth. Moreover, the quarter’s bookings surged to $26.3 million, contributing to a substantial $58.4 million year-to-date. This achievement forms part of an impressive trajectory, with IonQ amassing $100 million in cumulative bookings since 2021, indicative of its solid market positioning and prospects.

IBM (IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is strategically positioned to assume a leading role in commercializing quantum computing. As a company with a long-standing reputation in tech innovation, IBM emerges as a major contender in bringing the technology to the mainstream. This positioning offers a blend of safety and growth potential for investors.

Unlike pure-play quantum companies, IBM combines lower speculative risk with considerable upside potential. The IBM Quantum Network is a testament to this, providing access to advanced quantum computing systems to over 210 Fortune 500 companies. Moreover, as quantum computing becomes more practical, IBM’s extensive customer base could be a major catalyst for growth, placing it ahead of its competition.

Furthermore, IBM is not just resting on its laurels; it’s actively pushing the boundaries of quantum computing. It recently unveiled its latest Osprey processor, boasting a quantum volume of 128, double that of its predecessor. Moreover, with plans to launch a 1,121-qubit quantum computer, IBM is on track to more than double its computational power, potentially becoming the first to develop quantum computers viable for mainstream business and scientific applications.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Investors seeking a quantum computing stock with tentacles spread across various tech verticals should consider Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). This tech giant is looking to carve out its unique niche, diligently crafting its quantum ecosystem with a development kit for programmers named Q#. This initiative offers a virtual playground for developers to effectively experiment with quantum systems in commercial and research contexts ahead of deployment.

Microsoft’s approach to quantum computing diverges from the mainstream. Instead of following established methodologies, it’s delving into a path that demands considerably more research and development time and resources than competitors such as IonQ. This strategic investment could add a significant layer to Microsoft’s already impressive growth narrative, fueled by its advancements in AI. Moreover, the company has a powerful portfolio of profitable businesses to rely on, providing a safety net as it ventures into the high-potential quantum computing domain.

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

For investors keen on a balanced entry into the quantum computing sphere, the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) emerges as a prudent choice. QTUM effectively distinguishes itself with lower operating expenses, transparency, and tax efficiency. Moreover, it tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index, offering diversified exposure to the burgeoning field.

Seeking Alpha awards the QTUM ETF an Expense Grade of B-, reflecting its cost-effectiveness relative to other ETFs. Its expense ratio stands at a competitive 0.40%, lower than the median ETF expense ratio of 0.49%. Furthermore, QTUM’s Bid/Ask % Spread is a mere 0.08%, almost half the median spread of 0.14%. Hence, the greater liquidity and reduced trading costs make QTUM an enticing pick for savvy investors looking to benefit further from advancements in AI and quantum computing technologies.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has effectively established itself as a standout in the tech realm, impressively surging over 200% in value this year. This remarkable growth trajectory is mainly attributed to Nvidia’s pioneering work in generative artificial intelligence. Moreover, with it holding a near-monopoly in producing specialized semiconductors, Nvidia has positioned itself efficiently in this rapidly evolving sector.

This year, Nvidia took a significant leap forward by introducing the first graphics processing unit (GPU)-an accelerated quantum computing program. This platform is likely to be a game-changer, enabling researchers to develop applications that efficiently integrate quantum and classical computing methodologies. Such a blend of technologies opens up new doors in computing capabilities. Nvidia’s ambition doesn’t stop there, with the company actively collaborating with IQM, a leading quantum computer manufacturer, to pioneer future hybrid quantum applications. By leveraging hybrid quantum computing, these collaborations are designed to enhance performance and unlock new possibilities in computing.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) eCommerce empire appears to be playing second-fiddle to its laundry-list of fast-growing tech segments. Furthermore, the tech titan has boldly ventured into the quantum computing realm through Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, central to Amazon’s quantum computing efforts is Amazon Braket, a fully managed service enabling users to create, test, and analyze quantum algorithms. This platform democratizes access to quantum computing, enabling a variety of applications.

Amazon has launched the AWS Center for Quantum Networking to further its quantum ambitions. This project aims to revolutionize quantum computer interconnectivity, focusing on high-powered computation networks and impenetrable communication systems using quantum key distribution. This efficiently positions Amazon as a key player in this lucrative long-term domain for investors.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), the powerhouse behind Facebook and Instagram, stands out as another top secondary player in the quantum computing sphere. With an investment of $36 billion to develop the metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious digital realm, Meta, is setting the stage for a technological revolution. The realization of the metaverse dream hinges on the powerful capabilities of quantum computing. This emerging technology is critical to handle the immense technological demands and complex computational tasks that the metaverse entails. Quantum computing’s potential to process vast data sets and perform complicated calculations at tremendous speeds makes it an ideal fit for powering the metaverse.

Further cementing its position in the tech landscape, Meta Platforms has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft Azure. This strategic move leverages Azure’s supercomputing strengths, utilizing a dedicated cluster of 5,400 GPUs. Additionally, this collaboration is geared towards accelerating Meta’s large-scale AI research, a crucial element of its Meta AI group. This collaboration clearly indicates Meta’s dedication to advancing its AI and quantum computing capabilities over the long term.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

