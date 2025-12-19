7 Emergency Moves If You’re Facing a Utility Shutoff Notice

Falling behind on utility payments is stressful enough without the threat of a shutoff notice landing. Particularly for low-income households, where, according to Payless Power, 32% received at least one electricity shutoff notice in the past year and 11% had their service disconnected.

Rising energy costs are already forcing impossible choices, leading some households to rely on flashlights or phone lights for basic visibility, and the emotional toll is heavy too. For anyone at risk of a shutoff, the window to act can seem small. These steps can help keep the lights on and create breathing room.

Contact the Utility Company Immediately

It can seem easy to ignore the problem and hope it goes away, but of course that never works. The first step is to contact the utility company and start to deal with the issue, which can open the door to deferred payments, extended due dates or reduced late fees.

Ask About Crisis Assistance

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Assistance is designed for situations exactly like this, according to GovFacts. Though what constitutes a crisis can differ according to state, disconnections and shutoff notices usually qualify.

When a household is within days of losing power, the program can help with emergency funding to cover reconnection fees or the minimum payment needed to prevent a shutoff. Approval is generally faster than standard LIHEAP applications and many states process crisis claims within hours.

Look to Local Nonprofits

Community action agencies, faith groups and energy-aid nonprofits often have emergency funds that can help when official programs haven’t kicked in yet. Some offer direct payments to utilities while others provide vouchers for heating or cooling support.

Request a Medical Hold

If someone in the home relies on electricity for medical equipment, a shutoff could be classed as a crisis as their health and wellbeing would be directly affected. Rules vary by state, and can be checked at the LIHEAP website, but if a medical review is requested, it often buys crucial time to get longer-term assistance.

Explore Budget Billing or Fixed-Rate Plans

Unexpected spikes in seasonal usage can push bills past the breaking point. Switching to a budget billing plan (where costs are averaged across the year) can flatten those spikes so bills are more predictable. Some states also allow shopping for lower-rate suppliers, which can meaningfully reduce future bills.

Check State Shutoff Protection Rules

Many states restrict disconnections during extreme weather seasons or for specific groups like older adults or households with infants. Reviewing state rules via LIHEAP Nolo can reveal protections that force utilities to delay a shutoff even when a notice has already been issued.

Understand Actual Usage

Finally, and something that’s worth continuing even once bills stabilize, is keeping track of energy usage. Given nearly a quarter of low-income households don’t know how to track consumption, per Payless Power, checking for patterns, errors or unusually high draws from appliances can help avoid surprise bills and shutoffs.

