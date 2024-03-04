6 Things You Should Never Do With Your Tax Refund (Do This Instead)

There’s nothing like a tax refund to give your finances an immediate shot in the arm. Depending on the size of the refund, it could be used to wipe out your credit card debt or help you build an emergency fund. Unfortunately, many people blow their refunds on something frivolous that does nothing to strengthen their finances.

The best way to look at your tax refund is as an opportunity to grow your wealth, rather than a free pass to spend money. When you complete your tax return and find that you are due a refund, consider it a return on the hard work you put in during the previous year.

One of the smartest moves you can make is to invest the money in a high-yield savings account. This is an especially good move right now, with banks and credit unions offering their highest annual percentage yields in years.

One of the best savings options is Milli Bank. Milli is a mobile-only bank owned by FNBO whose savings account pays a 4.75% APY, as of Feb. 29, 2024. That’s more than 10 times the national average interest on a savings account.

There are no monthly service fees or minimum balance requirements with the Milli Savings account, and all deposits are insured by the FDIC.

Putting your tax refund into a savings account with a high APY means the money works for you, helping you build wealth for the future or cover emergency expenses when the need arrives.

Now that you know one of the smartest ways to use your tax refund, here are some things you should never do with it.

1. Buy a Second Car You Don’t Need

It might be tempting to put your entire refund into a down payment on a second car you’ve always wanted, but it’s a mistake, if you don’t really need one. Cars lose much of their value the moment you drive them off the lot. Putting yourself into a deeper financial hole with a monthly car payment — along with the cost of maintenance — can potentially set you back for years.

2. Splurge on a Vacation

Unless the rest of your finances are in great shape, it’s likely a mistake to blow your tax refund on a pricey vacation. Look at it this way: If you invest your refund in an asset that can grow your money, the return you get might pay for a future vacation. The best part is, you still have the principle safely tucked away.

3. Spend It At a Casino

There’s a reason casinos make so much money — the odds are firmly in their favor. Hitting the slot machines or blackjack tables might be fun (at least for a while), but they can drain your tax refund in a hurry. There are much better ways to spend your refund.

4. Buy a New Wardrobe

Although you might be tired of looking at the same old clothes in your closet, a tax refund shouldn’t be your ticket to a new wardrobe. If you want to liven your wardrobe up with an affordable garment or two, use only a small part of your refund to pay for it. Blowing the whole refund on new clothes can come back to haunt you when you need the money for something else. Instead, set aside a bit of money at a time for fun expenses, like new clothes, and work toward them.

5. Fill Your Home Up With Things You’ll Never Use

You might think you need a high-end coffee maker, new piece of exercise equipment or an expensive juicer. But if they just lie dormant after one or two uses, then spending your tax refund on them is a waste of money. It’s better to put your money somewhere it will grow so you can afford to buy the household items you really need.

6. Invest it in Something Risky

Some people look at tax refunds as free money they can afford to lose on a risky investment, but that’s the wrong way to look at it. First of all, it’s not “free” money; it’s money you are due based on your earnings, tax withholdings and filing status. Putting it into a shaky investment is a mistake, when there are plenty of other investment options with less risk.

Final Word

Tempting as it might be, using your tax refund to splurge on fun purchases typically isn’t your best bet. Resist the urge to spend on instant gratification, and opt to use your tax refund to help set you up for your financial future. Placing your refund in a high-yield savings account, like the one from Milli Bank can help grow your money faster with a 4.75% APY, as of Feb. 29, 2024.

