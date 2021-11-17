5 Trending Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch Today

5 Top Consumer Stocks Worth Watching Right Now

While investors consider the current state of the economy, consumer tech stocks continue to thrive in the stock market today. Accordingly, this booming section of the tech industry remains in focus as consumers turn to tech more than ever. Not to mention, the current strength in consumer markets would indicate that demand for the industry’s offerings persists. For those looking to invest in this space, there are plenty of entry points to choose from now. From fintech stocks to 5G stocks and e-commerce stocks among others, this is apparent.

Overall, consumer tech firms are increasingly in focus heading into the upcoming year-end holiday season. Take Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) for instance. Aside from the potential uptick in its consumer hardware sales, the company continues to expand its software portfolio. Just last week, Apple launched its Apple Business Essentials (ABE) service. Through ABE, the company integrates device management, round-the-clock Apple Support, and iCloud storage solutions into one package. Meanwhile, investment banking firm Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) hit Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an ‘Outperform’ rating earlier today.

With all this activity in the consumer tech space now, I can understand if investors are keen on the sector. On that note, here are five top players to watch in the stock market now.

Best Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch In November 2021

T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

T-Mobile is a consumer tech that is also a leader in the 5G space. The company continues to deliver advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G for the masses. It also provides its users unmatched value and quality. It is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. In its latest quarter earnings on November 3, 2021, the company reported that it has a postpaid net addition of 1.3 million, the best in industry and raised its 2021 guidance. It also reported a record-high service revenue of $14.7 billion for the quarter and a net income of $691 million.

On Monday, the company also announced that it has reached its 2021 goal of covering 200 million people nationwide with Ultra Capacity 5G, bringing game changing 5G performance to a majority of Americans. This is on top of another third-party report that confirms that T-Mobile delivers the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Orlando, and Salt Lake City. Considering all this, should investors be on the lookout for TMUS stock today?

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Following that, we have PayPal, a consumer tech company that has been at the forefront of the digital payments industry. Impressively, the company provides its platform to more than 400 million consumers and merchants across the globe. It also operates as a payment processor for auction sites and many other commercial users. On November 8, 2021, the company reported its third-quarter financials.

Diving in, total payment volume reached $310 billion, growing by 26% year-over-year. PayPal also reported a net revenue of $6.18 billion, growing by 13%. Furthermore, it posted a GAAP earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. For FY 21, it expects its revenue to grow by approximately 18% and to end the year with more than 430 million active accounts. Given this piece of news, will you consider adding PYPL stock to your watchlist?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a multinational tech company that develops computer processors and related technologies for both the business and consumer markets. Accordingly, hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge research facilities use the company’s products and services. AMD stock currently enjoys year-to-date gains of over 60%.

Today, the company announced that its processors are becoming a growing preference in the high performance computing (HPC) industry. Customers across the industry continue to expand their use of AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Instinct™ accelerators to power cutting-edge research needed to address some of the world’s biggest challenges in climate, life sciences, and medicine among others. AMD now powers 73 supercomputers, compared to 21 a year ago, increasing more than 3x. With that being said, will you watch AMD stock?

Shopify Inc.

Another name to consider among consumer tech names now would be Shopify. In a nutshell, the company empowers and enables businesses of all sizes by helping them bring their businesses digital. Accordingly, the company’s core e-commerce platform now houses over 1.7 million merchants worldwide. On this platform, Shopify offers highly customizable storefronts, seamless checkout systems, and developer-friendly scripts on-site to its merchants. Given the prominent rise of e-commerce services among consumers throughout the pandemic, I could see investors eyeing SHOP stock now.

As it stands, SHOP stock has gained over 50% year-to-date. Even after these gains, Shopify continues to find new ways to grow its market presence. Namely, the company is now working with Linktree, a popular social media landing page service. Through this partnership, Linktree users can directly link Shopify storefronts on the Linktree platform. Seeing as this service is often used by social media users with sizable followings, this could be a smart play by Shopify. As such, will you be keeping an eye on SHOP stock now?

FuboTV Inc.

Topping off our list today is FuboTV. Overall, Fubo is an increasingly prominent member of the video streaming industry. Sure, with the recent slowdown in industry leads like Disney (NYSE: DIS), investor concerns regarding growth would not be unwarranted. However, several key factors help set Fubo aside from the crowd. For starters, the company’s streaming platform primarily focuses on live sports and related gameplay analysis content. Moreover, Fubo is also actively working to bring a layer of interactivity to its subscribers via live-sports betting services.

Now, given the recent weakness in the company’s shares, could investors be looking at a buying opportunity here? While that remains to be seen, Fubo continues to press forward. Just last week, the company hit the 1 million subscriber milestone. Alongside this achievement, Fubo also announced plans to acquire Molotov, a French streaming service provider. All this with Fubo’s upcoming gaming offerings, set to go live this quarter, could put FUBO stock on investors’ watchlists. Would you agree?

