5 Stocks Worth Watching on Recent Dividend Hikes

Major U.S. indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, have posted impressive year-to-date gains of 78.1%, 15.8%, and 11.5%, respectively. Despite this strong performance, volatility persists as investors shift their funds into traditionally safer sectors, moving away from high-valuation technology and AI stocks even in the face of positive earnings reports. The ongoing instability stemming from the government’s tariff policies and uncertainty about their future economic impact also remains a significant headwind for market participants.

Following the end of the government shutdown, employment data released by the Labor Department signaled ongoing sluggishness. The unemployment rate for September increased to 4.4%, the highest level in four years, compared to 4.3% in August, while nonfarm payrolls rose by 119,000 after a decline of 4,000 in August. The October employment report was canceled due to the shutdown. Retail sales rose by just 0.2% in September, falling short of expectations as higher prices added to affordability concerns. The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.3% in September, in line with market expectations. Meanwhile, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 88.7, a seven-month low and notably weaker than the consensus estimate of 93.5.

Investors are now looking forward to the Federal Reserve’s December interest rate decision, where the expectations are for a 25-basis point cut in benchmark interest rates to counter labor-market softness and support growth.

Amid such volatilemarket conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. OBT, United Bankshares UBSI, Dillard's DDS, Patrick Industries PATK and Agilent Technologies A. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp is an independent bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. This Middletown, NY-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Nov. 20, OBT declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 18 cents a share on Dec. 16, 2025. OBT has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Over the past five years, OBT has increased its dividend four times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 17% of earnings. Check Orange County Bancorp’s dividend history here.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Quote

United Bankshares

United Bankshares is headquartered in Charleston, WV. This Zacks Rank #2 bank holding company offers commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States.

On Nov. 20, UBSI declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 38 cents a share on Jan. 2, 2026. UBSI has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In the past five years, UBSI has increased its dividend three times. Its payout ratio is currently 49% of earnings. Check United Bankshares’ dividend history here.

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Dillard's

Dillard's is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

On Nov. 20, DDS declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $30 a share on Jan. 5, 2026. DDS has a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Over the past five years, DDS has increased its dividend eight times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 3% of earnings. Check Dillard's dividend history here.

Dillard's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing and marine industries. This Elkhart, IN-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Nov. 19, PATK announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 47 cents a share on Dec. 15, 2025. PATK has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Over the past five years, PATK has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio now sits at 39% of earnings. Check Patrick Industries' dividend history here.

Patrick Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Patrick Industries, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

On Nov. 19, A announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 26 cents a share on Jan. 28, 2026. A has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Over the past five years, A has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 18% of earnings. Check Agilent Technologies' dividend history here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.