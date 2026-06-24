5 Stocks Liked by Brokers Despite the Current Tumultuous Environment

Even with the interim agreement between the United States and Iran, economic uncertainty remains firmly in place. Investor sentiment continues to fluctuate amid movements in Treasury yields, volatility in oil prices, geopolitical tensions and changing tariff policies. Adding to these concerns is the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has intensified. Recently, more than 200 Ukrainian drones reached deep into Russian territory, disrupting a major oil refinery and severely affecting operations at airports in Moscow.

This volatile environment has made it increasingly difficult for individual investors to construct a stock portfolio that consistently delivers strong performance. Choosing the wrong stocks can hurt returns and compromise the objective of growing hard-earned savings in an inherently unpredictable market.

So, how should investors navigate these conditions? One strategy is to follow broker recommendations and monitor broker-favored stocks such as ChargePoint Holdings CHPT, ABM Industries ABM, CarMax KMX, Dauch Corporation DCH and Air Canada ACDVF.

To identify promising opportunities, we have developed a screening strategy that focuses on stocks benefiting from improved analyst ratings and upward earnings estimate revisions over the past four weeks. In addition, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio has been incorporated as a complementary valuation measure, given its effectiveness alongside broker insights. By emphasizing a company’s revenue performance, the P/S ratio helps create a more balanced and comprehensive investment approach.

Screening Parameters

# (Up- Down Rating)/ Total (4 weeks) =Top #75 (This gives the list of top 75 companies that have witnessed net upgrades over the last 4 weeks).

% change in Q (1) est. (4 weeks) = Top #10 (This gives the top 10 stocks that have witnessed earnings estimate revisions over the past 4 weeks for the upcoming quarter).

Price-to-Sales = Bot%10 (The lower the ratio, the better. Companies meeting this criterion are in the bottom 10% of our universe of over 7,700 stocks concerning this ratio).

Current Price greater than 5 (as a stock trading below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most of the investors).

Average Daily Volume greater than 100,000 shares over the last 20 trading days (Volume has to be significant to ensure that these are easily traded).

Market value ($ mil) = Top #3000 (This gives us stocks that are the top 3000 in terms of market capitalization).

Com/ADR/Canadian= Com (This eliminates the ADR and Canadian stocks).

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

ChargePoint is benefiting from increased revenues and a notable reduction in debt. Efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and improve financial flexibility bode well for the company’s growth. It is well-positioned to benefit from the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (“EVs”). ChargePoint continues to strengthen its competitive position through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Beyond expanding its footprint, ChargePoint is increasingly focused on improving the economics of its business. Rising platform engagement is helping drive monetization opportunities, while stronger cost controls and better supply-chain execution are improving network reliability and deployment efficiency.

ChargePoint, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an impressive earnings surprise history. CHPT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 15.7%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

New York-based ABM is a leading provider of integrated facility solutions, serving clients both in the United States and internationally. With a longstanding presence in the industry, ABM offers a broad range of services that support infrastructure functionality and operational efficiency across various sectors.

ABM's 2020 Vision and ELEVATE initiatives continue to drive growth, boost liquidity, and reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has inched up 0.5% over the past 60 days. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CarMax is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States. In fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28, 2026), the company sold approximately 781,000 used vehicles at retail. It is also one of the nation’s largest operators of wholesale vehicle auctions, with roughly 538,000 vehicles sold in fiscal 2026.

CarMax’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once. The average beat was 28.9%. KMX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Dauch is an automotive components manufacturer, formerly known as American Axle & Manufacturing. It was rebranded as Dauch and began trading under the ticker DCH following the completion of its acquisition of Dowlais Group and its subsidiaries, GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy.

Frequent program wins across ICE, hybrid and EV applications, along with a constructive shift in quoting activity, bode well for the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has been revised 60.4% upward over the past 60 days. The auto company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Air Canada has been benefiting from the impressive scenario in air travel demand. Volatile fuel prices and high labor costs represent major headwinds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales has increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACDVF surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 51.4%. ACDVF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dauch Corporation (DCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.