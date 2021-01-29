5 Smart Things To Do With Extra Student Loan Forbearance

Shortly after his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending the Covid-19 forbearance on federal student loans to at least Sept. 30.

That means borrowers with most federal student loans—excluding older Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program and Perkins loans owned by commercial lenders—won’t have to make payments, and won’t have any interest accrue on their loans, for another nine months.

During an economically disastrous time, this is a lifeline for all borrowers. Many who have experienced job loss or an uptick in expenses are counting on this forbearance to afford basic necessities like housing and food.

But if you find yourself with more financial flexibility due to the student loan payment pause, here’s how you can make the most of it.

1. Solidify Emergency Savings

It’s not every day you’re given the opportunity to make headway on your emergency fund, which is savings you should set aside for unforeseen expenses. The standard advice is to save at least three months’ worth of basic monthly expenses, including rent, groceries, transportation, utilities, minimum debt payments, child care and other costs.

But even $500 or $1,000 can be enough to avoid falling far behind on bills or resorting to credit cards if you lose your job or have a sudden major expense.

Starting an emergency savings account can feel impossible when you’re living paycheck to paycheck. That’s why, for many people, a tax refund or work bonus is a great way to seed an emergency fund with an initial infusion of cash.

This period, while your student loan payments are in forbearance, is another opportunity to get a head start. Consider earmarking a portion of what your loan payment would normally be toward emergency savings, perhaps in its own high-yield online savings account.

Even saving $50 a month between February 1 and October 1 would leave you with $400—an excellent start. You can maintain that savings rate when loan payments resume if you can find a way to shave another $50 expense from your budget.

2. Pay Down Credit Card and Other High-interest Debt

If you already have money saved for emergencies, or you’re already regularly sending money to your account to build it up, consider using this time to get rid of debt. The costliest kind is usually credit cards, which may come with high interest rates compared to mortgages, student loans and auto loans. Personal loans may also have higher interest rates.

If you have multiple accounts to pay down, you’ll save the most by paying off the highest-interest account first. This is known as the debt avalanche method. But paying off small balances one at a time can feel more liberating. This is called the debt snowball, and it’s also an option available to you.

When you pay off a credit card, consider keeping the account open rather than cancelling it. That’s because your credit score takes into account the length of your credit history and how much available credit you’re using. Canceling a card can shorten credit history and increase credit utilization, negatively affecting your score. But if the card comes with a high annual fee or is otherwise problematic for you to maintain, canceling it could be the wise choice.

3. Set Up a Long-term Savings Plan

Now is also a good time to take stock of other goals you want to save for, besides emergencies. Do you want to buy a house someday? Is a post-pandemic trip around the world a major priority? Write down what is most important to you and when you want to achieve it. If you can, set a little bit aside in a designated account now to kick-start the process, and make a plan for how much you have to save per month to make it happen.

Saving for retirement is one long-term goal that’s non-negotiable. If you have a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k), save at least as much as your company is willing to match—perhaps they’ll contribute up to 3% of your salary each month if you contribute 3%, for example. Talk to your HR administrator about what the plan offers and how to sign up if you haven’t already.

If you’re between jobs, retirement savings might not be the first thing on your mind. But it’s possible to keep saving on your own, if you have the means, using an individual retirement account (IRA). You also have lots of account options if you’re self-employed.

How much should you save for retirement? Many experts say 15% of your gross annual income is a good goal, so you can use that to determine your optimal monthly savings amount. But don’t get too caught up in rules of thumb. With the time and flexibility you have now, know that saving a little as early as possible will help you take advantage of your money’s growth over time—particularly if you haven’t started saving yet.

4. Pay Extra Toward Your Loans

You also could ignore the current student loan forbearance offered and make loan payments anyway. Since no interest will accrue until at least September 30, all the money you put toward loans will cut the amount of principal you owe. That’s a rare chance to make a big dent in your balance. Our federal student loan forbearance calculator can show your potential savings.

If you don’t have emergency or retirement savings, or you have a lot of high-interest debt, target those goals first—at least by allocating your first several months of extra funds to them—then transition to paying down loans.

Also, if you’re working toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or you’re on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, it’s not in your best interest to speed up your payoff timeline. You can safely continue taking the forbearance without making payments and stay on track for forgiveness.

5. Consider Switching Repayment Plans

Maybe this period helped you see that your previous student loan payments really were unaffordable. If that’s true for you, know that you have an option to permanently lower your student loan bill: income-driven repayment. These plans tie payments to discretionary income and provide forgiveness on any remaining balance after 20 or 25 years of payments.

It’s a commitment, and according to current rules, you’ll have to pay taxes on the forgiven amount. But it’s a smart solution if your loan balance is substantially higher than your income and you don’t expect your income to change. Use the government’s Loan Simulator tool to see how much you’d owe on each plan.

You can apply for income-driven repayment any time, and you must recertify your income and family size annually. If you apply for the program now, you still won’t be required to make payments on your current loans through September, and the clock will start earlier on the timeline to forgiveness. But you also can wait to apply until you’re sure it’s the right choice; the application is available online anytime on the Federal Student Aid website.

