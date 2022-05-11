5 Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now

5 Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

As climate change concerns grow, the global economy is rapidly working on shifting away from carbon-based fossil fuels to cleaner, alternative energy sources. And with renewable energy playing a crucial role in this energy transition, renewable energy stocks could be worth noting in the stock market. Renewable energy companies are engaged in generating clean energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric. And with the growing shift to clean energy, they are likely to see stronger demand for their products and services.

Investors keen on renewable energy stocks may be looking at the likes of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ). The company yesterday made its first move in the battery energy storage space in the United Kingdom. Notably, it signed a number of agreements with Pulse Clean Energy to provide integrated energy storage systems for four battery storage projects. Elsewhere, Algonquin Power’s (NYSE: AQN) Liberty unit is working with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) on a new wind power project in Michigan. Evidently, this deal builds upon an existing partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia. With that being said, check out these renewable energy stocks in the stock market today.

Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Right Now

Blink Charging

For starters, we will be taking a look at the Blink Charging. In short, it is an up-and-coming name in the EV charging industry today. For a sense of scale, the company currently operates and maintains over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries. Additionally, most of Blink’s charging stations are linked via its global network, allowing users to seamlessly charge at any of its locations worldwide.

On Monday, the company announced record first-quarter results. Blink saw its total revenues soar to $9.8 million, a massive 339% increase year-over-year. The company attributes this massive growth in revenue to increased product sales and service revenues. Besides that, the company also sees 3,174 charging stations contracted or sold, a 99% year-over-year increase. With Blink expecting this momentum to persist through 2022, should you invest in BLNK stock?

[Read More] Top Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Names To Know

Ormat Technologies

Following that, we have Ormat, a company that mainly engages in delivering renewable power and energy solutions to its customers. The company’s expertise lies in providing energy solutions that come from geothermal power and recovered energy. Ormat is a geothermal industry leader that has supplied power-generating equipment for customers in over 30 countries. Apart from that, it also has expertise in energy storage solutions.

Last Thursday, the renewable energy company reported its earnings for the first quarter of the year. Jumping right in, Ormat generated revenues of $183.7 million, an increase of 10.4% year-over-year. The company owes this revenue growth to its Electricity segment performance as well as its strategic capacity additions. Next to that, its adjusted net income came in at $18.4 million, rising 20.8% from $15.3 million. Accordingly, diluted earnings per share were $0.33, growing 22.2%. The company also provided its guidance for the rest of the year. Specifically, Ormat forecasts revenues to range between $710 million and $735 million. All in all, is ORA stock one to watch?

[Read More] Hot Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Leisure Stocks To Watch With Strong Earnings

Sunrun

Another notable name in the renewable energy industry is Sunrun. The company is one of the nation’s leading home solar, energy services, and battery storage companies. In essence, it has pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone. The company’s innovative home battery solutions also bring more affordable and reliable solar energy. Last week, Sunrun reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Diving in, the company saw its revenue increase by 48% to $495.8 million. Besides that, it saw a 27% growth in its Solar Energy Capacity Installed in the first quarter, exceeding its guidance. Sunrun also grew its customer base by 20%, now totaling 689,774 customers as of March 31, 2022. For the rest of the year, the company expects its Solar Energy Capacity Installed Growth to be 25% or more, an increase from its prior guidance of 20%. Considering Sunrun’s performance, is RUN stock worth adding to your watchlist?

SolarEdge

SolarEdge offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic system. Its products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, SolarEdge Solutions, and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. It is noteworthy that the company’s power optimizers provide module-level maximum power point tracking and real-time adjustments of current and voltage to the optimal working point of each PV module.

Earlier in the month, SolarEdge announced its first-quarter financial results. Diving in, it reported a record revenue of $655.1 million, up 62% from $405.5 million in the same quarter last year. Its solar segment, which makes up most of its revenue, brought in a record $608 million, an increase of 62% year-over-year. Moving on, net income came in at $68.8 million in the past quarter, rising 24% from $55.5 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.20, up from $0.98 in the same quarter last year. All things considered, should you add SEDG stock to your portfolio?

[Read More] Most Active Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Metaverse Stocks To Watch

Enphase Energy

Enphase is a renewable energy company that designs and manufactures home energy solutions. It is a global energy technology company and also the world’s leading supplier of microinverters-based solar storage systems. With its smart and easy-to-use solutions, the company connects solar generation, storage, and energy management into one intelligent platform. Enphase’s semiconductor-based microinverters convert energy at the individual solar module level and bring a system-based approach to solar energy management.

Late in April, the company reported better than expected results for its first quarter. Its revenue came in at $441.3 million, exceeding the $420 to $440 million the company forecasted last quarter. Additionally, this signals a revenue growth of 46.2% compared to the same period last year. Besides that, Enphase raked a net income of $51.8 million, up by 63.5%. Accordingly, diluted earnings per share were $0.37 compared to $0.24 in the year prior. For its second-quarter outlook, it foresees revenue to range between $490 million to $520 million. Given the solid quarter, should you buy ENPH stock?

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.