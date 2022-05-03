Earnings season rolls on with over 1,000 companies expected to report this week including a third of the S&P 500.

Among those companies are five that are “must-watch” this week. These are companies that are heavily owned by investors and which are in some of the most important industries.

They may not be the FANGMAN stocks, but that doesn’t make them less important.

Semiconductors and travel stocks are popular with investors. Energy has been the best performing industry for the last 16 months. Additionally, with China’s zero-covid policy impacting China’s economy, what’s it doing to companies that are doing business in the country?

These 5 companies are must-watch this week if you’re in search of answers about the global economy and inflation.

5 Must-Watch Earnings Charts This Week

1. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Advanced Micro Devices is an investor favorite in the semiconductor industry.

It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2019. That’s impressive during a pandemic.

But shares of Advanced Micro Devices are down 39% year-to-date despite its popularity.

Is Advanced Micro Devices on sale in 2022?

2. Starbucks SBUX

Starbucks does a lot of business in China through thousands of its restaurants.

Last quarter, Starbucks missed for the first time in 5 years as the Chinese comparables were weak. How bad will they be this quarter?

Shares are down 35% year-to-date but still aren’t that cheap with a forward P/E of 27.8.

But with shares at new 52-week lows, is Starbucks oversold?

3. YumChina YUMC

YumChina is at the center of the Chinese COVID restrictions and lockdown as it operates thousands of restaurants throughout the country. It has missed 3 quarters in a row going into this earnings report.

Shares are down 16% year-to-date, but YumChina shares were already weak in 2021 and are down 34% over the last year.

And they’re not that cheap, with a forward P/E of 29.

Does YumChina have further to fall?

4. Booking Holdings, Inc. BKNG

Booking Holdings is a travel giant. It has beat on earnings 5 quarters in a row as travel has bounced back.

But many are still waiting for the true travel recovery. COVID outbreaks have stalled momentum in the travel industry over the last 2 years.

Booking shares are down 7.9% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500. But it still trades with a forward P/E of 25, which isn’t cheap.

Should investors making a bet on a travel rebound dive into Booking?

5. Pioneer Natural Resources PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the largest independent oil and natural gas companies in the United States. It operates in the Permian Basin.

It has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters.

Analysts are bullish about the energy industry this quarter, and especially on Pioneer Natural Resources, as 4 estimates have been revised higher for the quarter in the last week.

The first quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped to $7.32 from $5.66 in the last 60 days.

While shares of Pioneer Natural Resources are up 27% year-to-date, they trade with a forward P/E of just 7.1.

Will Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings live up to the hype?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX, BKNG and PXD in her personal portfolio.]

