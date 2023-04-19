First quarter earnings season is off and running. This week, there will be several hundred companies reporting, including dozens of regional banks, railroads, semiconductor giants, homebuilders, Tesla and Netflix.

Yes, Tesla. Everyone will be tuning into Tesla, right? I know you will. It remains one of the most popular stocks among mom-and-pop investors.

But there are a lot of companies reporting this week in many industries that will give us insight into what is going on in the economy. These 5 companies are some of the key earnings charts this week. Yes, including Tesla.

5 Key Earnings Charts

1. Tesla ( TSLA )

Tesla has beat 8 quarters in a row which is a nice earnings streak given the zero covid policy that was in China during most of that time as well as supply chain problems in the auto industry.

Shares of Tesla have rebounded in 2023 after falling last year. They are up 27% year-to-date. But over the last 2 years Tesla shares are down 27%.

Is Tesla cheap? It trades with a forward P/E of 48 so on a P/E basis, it is not cheap. But Tesla investors don’t care about valuation. They are buying it for the growth.

Will you be tuning into Tesla’s conference call this quarter?

2. Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM )

Taiwan Semiconductor also has a strong earnings surprise track record. It has beat on earnings 9 quarters in a row.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have also rebounded this year, gaining 17%. But over the last 2 years they still have a return of a loss of 27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor is attractively valued with a forward P/E of 15.6.

Should Taiwan Semiconductor be on your short list?

3. Union Pacific Corp. ( UNP )

Union Pacific, one of the large U.S. railroads, is coming off an earnings miss last quarter. It was its first miss since 2021, however.

Shares of Union Pacific are down 3.7% year-to-date and are in the red over the 2-year stack, falling 10.3% during that time.

Union Pacific is trading with a forward P/E of 17.4. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.6%.

Is Union Pacific a deal on this weakness?

4. D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI )

D.R. Horton is a large, national homebuilder. D.R. Horton has an excellent earnings surprise track record, with just 3 misses in the last 5 years. Two of the misses were all the way back in 2018 and 2019. But the third miss was in late 2022.

Despite slowing sales, shares of D.R. Horton are up 14.6% year-to-date and are now up 6% on a 2-year stack.

It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.9.

Should you be jumping into a homebuilder stock in 2023 like D.R. Horton?

5. Pool Corp. ( POOL )

Pool Corp. missed on earnings last quarter. It was its first miss since 2019, which is impressive because there was a pandemic in between the two misses.

Shares of Pool Corp. are up 12.2% year-to-date. But they have really fallen off their highs of the last 2 years and are now down 11% during that time period.

But are they a deal? Pool trades with a forward P/E of 20.

Will Pool get back on track after the rare earnings miss last quarter?

Twist on Buffett's Strategy Finds Hidden Gems with Triple-Digit Potential

No matter what your investing style is, you're going to want to see this. It’s a simple twist on the stock-picking strategy Warren Buffett has used to put hundreds of billions of dollars on the books at Berkshire Hathaway.

Zacks Value Strategist Tracey developed this strategy to find overlooked stocks likely to deliver gains much bigger (and faster) than the average value investor expects. Recent winners have climbed as much as +348% in less than 2 years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.