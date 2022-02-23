Earnings season rolls on with hundreds of companies expected to report earnings this week.

There are a lot of recent, newly public companies that have put their earnings reports later in the earnings season. Many of them are popular with investors.

But is the stock market correction more important than the earnings report?

Some stocks have sold off big in 2022.

These 5 companies are some of the most intriguing this week. Two are near breakouts but 3 have sold off.

Which are better deals?

5 Intriguing Earnings Charts This Week

1. Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG

Booking Holdings has beat four quarters in a row. While 2020 was rocky for the travel companies, 2021 and 2022 has meant rising earnings.

Booking is now trading near 5-year highs yet shares are still attractively priced with a forward P/E of 26.4.

Over the last year, Booking shares are up 9.8% but 5% of that was in 2022.

Will Booking have a catalyst to push these shares up in a true breakout?

2. Lemonade LMND

Lemonade is an insurance company that went public in 2020. It has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters with a beat last quarter.

But shares of Lemonade have fallen 42% year-to-date.

Is Lemonade a deal? It doesn’t have a P/E because analysts expect it to lose $3.92 in 2021 and another $4.34 in 2022.

Is Lemonade one to keep on the watch list if it continues to fall?

3. Skillz Inc. SKLZ

Skillz has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters including last quarter when it beat by 46%. This gaming and esports company went public in 2020.

Shares of Skillz have sunk below $5 in 2022, however, falling 51% year-to-date.

Skillz has no P/E as it’s expected to lose $0.58 in 2022.

Is it cheap after the sell-off or will Skillz fall further?

4. Moderna, Inc. MRNA

Moderna was a big winner during the pandemic as it developed one of the coronavirus vaccines. It has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but did miss last quarter.

But surprisingly, Moderna shares have plunged 43% year-to-date.

It now trades with a forward P/E of just 5.4.

Earnings are expected to fall in 2022, but only to $26.98 from $27.10 in 2021.

Is Moderna a hidden value gem?

5. Planet Fitness PLNT

Planet Fitness got hit hard during the pandemic. It missed six quarters in a row before finally beating last quarter.

Planet Fitness is coming off a big earnings beat last quarter, after missing 6 quarters in a row during the height of the pandemic.

Earnings are expected to jump to $1.73 in 2022 from $0.83 in 2021.

But the shares are up 16% in the last year and they aren’t cheap. They are trading near 5-year highs and have a forward P/E of 53.

Is the gym recovery already priced into Planet Fitness’ shares?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

