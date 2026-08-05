5 Financial Transaction Stocks in Focus Despite Rising Tech Costs

The Financial Transaction Services industry is likely to benefit from growth in cross-border transactions and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Expanding global trade, international travel and e-commerce increase transaction volumes, foreign exchange revenues and demand for value-added services, while acquisitions broaden product portfolios, diversify revenue streams, create cross-selling opportunities, improve operating scale and strengthen competitive positioning. However, rising technology expenditures to modernize payment infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, expand cloud capabilities and invest in AI, fraud detection, and compliance continue to pressure operating margins. Additionally, persistent inflation and lower savings rates may restrain discretionary consumer spending, potentially slowing transaction volumes despite continued support from a resilient labor market and steady wage growth. Companies like FIS and WEX are well-positioned to benefit from the industry's promising growth prospects.

About the Industry

The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Financial Technology or the FinTech space, including companies with diverse natures of businesses. The industry comprises card and payment processing and other solutions providers, ATM services and money remittance service providers, as well as providers of investment solutions to financial advisors. The players in this segment operate their unique and proprietary global payments network that links issuers and acquirers around the globe to facilitate the switching of transactions, permitting account holders to use their products at millions of acceptance locations. Monetary transactions are done through these networks, offering a convenient, quick and secure payment method in several currencies across the globe. The industry is benefiting from the ongoing digitization movement triggered by the pandemic.

4 Key Factors That Drive Financial Transaction Services Space

Rising Technology Expenditures: Financial transaction service providers continue to face rising technology expenses as they invest in modernizing payment infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, expanding cloud-based platforms and developing advanced digital payment solutions. Ongoing spending on AI, fraud detection systems, regulatory compliance technologies and real-time payment processing is becoming increasingly essential to meet evolving customer expectations and industry standards. Additionally, companies incur significant costs related to software development, system integration, platform maintenance and technology talent acquisition. While these investments support long-term growth and operational efficiency, they can pressure operating margins and profitability.

Consumer Spending Pressures: Healthy consumer spending remains a key driver of financial transaction volumes, supporting revenue growth for financial transaction service stocks. Although the continued expansion of e-commerce is expected to provide a favorable backdrop, persistent inflationary pressures and lower savings rates may constrain household purchasing power and encourage more cautious spending patterns. As essential expenses, including housing, healthcare and groceries, account for a larger share of disposable income, discretionary spending could soften. Nevertheless, a resilient labor market and steady wage growth are expected to provide some stability to consumer spending and help sustain transaction activity in the near term.

Growth in Cross-Border Transactions: The continued expansion of cross-border transactions presents a significant growth opportunity for financial transaction service providers as global trade, international travel and e-commerce become increasingly interconnected. Higher cross-border payment volumes generate greater transaction fees and foreign exchange-related revenues while increasing demand for value-added services such as currency conversion, fraud prevention, compliance and settlement solutions. Providers with extensive global payment networks and multi-currency capabilities are well-positioned to expand customer relationships, increase transaction volumes, strengthen market share and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth.

Strategic Expansion Through M&A: To strengthen their digital ecosystems and enhance long-term competitive positioning, financial transaction service providers increasingly complement internal technology investments with strategic M&As. Such transactions enable companies to broaden their product portfolios, diversify revenue streams, expand customer relationships and strengthen their global presence. Additionally, M&A activity creates cross-selling opportunities, enhances operational scale through cost synergies and improves competitive positioning.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Outlook

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates tepid near-term prospects. The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks Business Services sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #156, which places it in the bottom 36% of 245 Zacks industries.

Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one. The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.

Despite the dismal scenario, we will present a few stocks that one can retain, given their solid growth endeavors. But before that, it is worth looking at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and the valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms Sector, Underperforms S&P 500

The Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry outperformed its sector but underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the past year.

In the said time frame, the industry has declined 10.6% compared with the Business Services sector’s decline of 14%. The S&P 500 has rallied 22.9% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





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Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, commonly used for valuing financial transaction services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 18.94X compared with the S&P 500’s 20.59X and the sector’s 18.11X.

In the past five years, the industry traded as high as 33.83X, as low as 16.12X and at the median of 21.73X.

Forward 12-Month Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5 Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

We are presenting five stocks from the Financial Transaction Services industry that currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Considering the current industry scenario, it might be prudent for investors to buy or retain these stocks in their portfolio as these are well-placed to generate growth in the long term.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Visa: Visa’s, based in San Francisco, competitive strength stems from its unmatched global payments network, processing transactions across more than 200 countries and territories. Its trusted VisaNet platform delivers secure, reliable and scalable transaction processing, reinforced by advanced AI-driven fraud prevention, tokenization and cybersecurity capabilities. The company also benefits from its network-of-networks strategy and Visa as a Service platform, enabling seamless money movement across cards, bank accounts, digital wallets and real-time payment networks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.13 per share, indicating an 14.5% rise from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 14.1% improvement from the year-ago actual. V’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.80%.

Price and Consensus: V



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Mastercard: Headquartered in New York, Mastercard boasts a globally integrated payments network, which enables secure, scalable and interoperable transactions across diverse participants and payment rails worldwide. Its franchise model establishes common rules and standards while supporting settlement integrity, reinforcing trust across the ecosystem. The company further differentiates itself through globally recognized brands, advanced data and AI capabilities, leading-edge technology, a strong innovation culture and deep local market presence, allowing it to expand payment solutions, strengthen customer relationships and engage effectively with governments worldwide.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $19.78 per share, indicating a 16.3% rise from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 13.4% improvement from the year-ago actual. MA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 6.29%.

Price and Consensus: MA



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PayPal: Based in California, PayPal operates a scaled two-sided payments ecosystem connecting 439 million active accounts across nearly 200 markets, enabling data-driven innovation that improves consumer and merchant experiences. Its trusted PayPal and Venmo brands, platform-agnostic payment infrastructure, broad funding options and omnichannel capabilities enhance customer flexibility and merchant adoption. The company further strengthens its competitive position by building and expanding strategic partnerships that improve customer experiences, broaden payment choices and attract new users.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PayPal’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.36 per share, indicating a 0.9% rise from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 4.2% improvement from the year-ago actual. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 5.32%.

Price and Consensus: PYPL



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Fidelity National: Based in Jacksonville, FL, Fidelity National is delivering solid revenue growth, fueled by robust performance in its Banking Solutions and Capital Markets Solutions segments. The Banking division is gaining traction through new client wins, while the Capital Market business is capitalizing on strong sales activity, driving higher levels of recurring revenues. Although the majority of its revenues are derived from U.S. clients, the company also has a strategic footprint in key international markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil and Canada. The company supports its long-term growth through a combination of organic initiatives and selective acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.27 per share, indicating an improvement of 9% from the 2025 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 4.2% improvement from the year-ago actual. FIS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 2.09%.

Price and Consensus: FIS



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WEX: Headquartered in Portland, ME, WEX boasts a diversified global commerce platform, combining proprietary payment networks, scalable SaaS solutions and deep industry expertise across Mobility, Benefits and Corporate Payments. Its owned technology, embedded payment capabilities, rich data analytics and AI-driven tools enhance workflow efficiency, fraud prevention and customer insights. The company also benefits from WEX Bank’s low-cost funding model, broad partner ecosystem, global reach and long-standing customer relationships, enabling differentiated solutions, operational scale and sustained innovation across multiple end markets.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEX’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $19.88 per share, indicating an 23.5% rise from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 7.9% improvement from the year-ago actual. WEX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.33%.

Price and Consensus: WEX



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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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