(1:00) - Finding Small Cap Value Stocks For Your Portfolio

(10:30) - Stock Screener Criteria

(14:50) - Tracey’s Top Stocks Picks

(33:45) - WFC, TOL. SKX, JD, PAGS, PHM, LCUT, DB, IWM

Podcast@zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #349 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Stocks remain cheap after the recent stock market correction but what about cheap stocks that also have earnings growth?

That’s a rare combination.

Or is it?

Screening for Classic Value Stocks

Tracey ran a screen that is on Zacks “Basic” screens called “Classic Value Stocks with Growth.” Sounds simple, right?

It looks for stocks with high historical 5-year earnings growth, strong growth for this year and the classic value fundamentals of a low P/E, PEG, P/S and P/B ratios.

This screen does not include the Zacks Rank, however. It’s one of Zacks’ free basic screens available to anyone.

Running this screen, it produced 54 stocks. That’s a lot of cheap stocks. Obviously, some may be Zacks Strong Sells. But Tracey pulled out 5 to take a closer look and none of those 5 were Strong Sells.

Coincidence?

5 Classic Value Stocks That Also Have Growth

1. Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC )

Wells Fargo is a big, cheap national bank. It has a forward P/E of 7.8. But bank investors often look to P/B ratios to determine cheapness. You buy at a P/B ratio at 1.0 and sell at 2.0.

Wells Fargo has a P/B ratio of just 0.9. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.4%.

Wells Fargo is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Should it be on your short list?

2. Toll Brothers, Inc. ( TOL )

Toll Brothers is a luxury homebuilder. Even though shares are up 57% year-to-date, it’s still a cheap stock.

Toll Brothers trades with a forward P/E of just 6.6 and a PEG ratio of 0.7. A PEG under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth. It’s a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Is it time to consider a homebuilder like Toll Brothers?

3. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX )

Skechers is a global shoe and accessory retailer. It was the most expensive stock on the screen by P/E ratio. It trades with a forward P/E of 14.6. But Skechers also has a P/S ratio under 1.0 at 0.98. A P/S ratio under 1.0 indicates a company is undervalued.

Shares of Skechers are up 18.3% year-to-date. It’s a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Should investors trust in a retailer like Skechers heading into 2024?

4. JD.com, Inc. ( JD )

JD.com is a supply chain-based technology and services provider in China. Shares of JD.com have sunk this year, falling 54.1% to multi-year lows. The stock is very cheap.

JD.com trades with a forward PE of 9.1. It also has a low P/S ratio of just 0.2.

Yet, JD.com is still a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Should some of the Chinese companies, like JD.com, be on your short list?

5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ( PAGS )

PagSeguro operates PagBank in Brazil, which has two business units: Merchant Acquiring and Financial Services. It will report third quarter earnings on Nov 16, 2023, after the market closes.

Shares of PagSeguro are down 15.1% year-to-date. It’s very cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.4. It also has a P/S ratio of 0.8.

PagSeguro is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Should investors look outside of the United States for their cheap stocks?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Classic Value Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.