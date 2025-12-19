5 Bougie Holiday Hosting Items That Are Actually Really Cheap at Walmart

Although bougie might bring to mind things like 24-karat gold charger plates and crystal stemware, it’s possible to create a high-end look and without the luxe price. These bougie holiday hosting items from Walmart are surprisingly affordable.

©Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Gold Cast Iron Taper Candle Holder

Price: $11.14

Nothing says bougie better than a candlelight dinner. The Better Homes & Gardens gold cast iron taper candle holder from Walmart is priced at just over $11. Buy a pair and you’ll spend less than $23.

See Next: 5 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy From Macy’s for Under $20

Read This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

©Walmart

Mainstays Everyday Artificial Eucalyptus Garland

Price: $9.98

Realistic-looking greenery can add class and interest to your holiday setup without spending a lot. Extend this 5-foot Mainstays everyday artificial eucalyptus garland from Walmart down the length of your table to accent the gold cast iron candle holders or cut it into smaller pieces to create mini garlands to place in between or around the candle holders.

©Walmart

Gold Charger Plates

Price: $16.48

Keep the gold theme going with a six-pack of gold charger plates from Walmart. The 13-inch metal chargers fit most dinner plates and will serve as a dramatic base layer. Place them on the table underneath white or seasonal plates to give your table an elevated look without spending much.

©Walmart

Gold-Rimmed Plastic Champagne Flutes

Price: $17.99

If you don’t have champagne flutes on hand, pick up a 40-pack of these BPA-free gold-rimmed plastic champagne flutes that cost about 45 cents each. The transparent flutes feature a gold rim that offers a pop of bling to help complete the bougie look you’re going for. Use them for a champagne toast, sparkling water or a fancy layered dessert. With 40 in a pack, you should have some left over for New Year’s Eve.

©Walmart

Gold Paper Napkins

Price: $1

This 24-pack of gold paper napkins from Walmart will mesh well with the other gold accents on your holiday table. Look up “paper napkin folding ideas” or “paper napkin stacks” online to get some creative ideas. Another idea is to fan them at the bar to create a festive look.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Bougie Holiday Hosting Items That Are Actually Really Cheap at Walmart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.