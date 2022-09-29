5 Big Tech Tickers

Five big tech names have played a major role in U.S. stock market cap weighted large cap indices -- for the last two decades. In other words, S&P500 index returns are and have been tied to 5 big tech names. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to elaborate.

1. What are these big tech names and why are they so influential to the stock market?

2. Their underlying annual EPS growth and share price stories are quite different. Yet they carry a lot of weight with the market. Any late 2022 U.S. market cap weighted stock index narrative, bearish or bullish, distills down to a mega-cap leadership tale. Do you expect this to continue for yet another decade?

3. But, the biggest tech stocks are best viewed as individual businesses. If that’s true, won’t their market influence really depend on the success of those individual businesses?

4. What role are these big tech names playing in thiscurrent stock marketdownturn?

5. Do these names carry the same influence over global markets, if they’re multinationals, or just our stock market?

6. Given the stock market and economic picture, are you looking for a hard landing.

7. Is what we’re seeing here the market’s way of adjusting to higher interest rates and possible recession?

8. What do you make of Wall Street’s fear guide rising to a 3 month high?

9. More Strong Buy stocks on your radar now include Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ), JD.com JD and Cadence Design Systems CDNS.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, keeping an eye on the market and its major influence for us. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.