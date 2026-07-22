4 Transportation Stocks Positioned to Beat Q2 Earnings Expectations

The second-quarter earnings season for the Zacks Transportation sector kicked off on July 10, with Delta Air Lines DAL exceeding bottom-line estimates. A couple of other S&P 500 components — United Airlines UAL and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT — have also reported quarterly numbers since Delta. A host of transportation companies are due to report their respective financial numbers shortly.

Per the Earnings Preview report dated July 17, while the transportation sector’s earnings for second-quarter 2026 are expected to decline 4.5%, revenues are likely to grow 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. We have identified — with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener — a few transportation players that are set to outshine the Zacks Consensus Estimate with respect to the bottom line this earnings season.

These include Union Pacific Corporation UNP, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC, Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL and United Parcel Service UPS. Before we discuss the companies, let’s take a look at the factors shaping the quarterly performance.

Factors at Play

The transportation market held up better than many expected in the second quarter of 2026. Despite geopolitical tensions and elevated fuel prices, factors like buoyant air-travel demand and the improving freight scenario seem to have supported the transportation companies. It seems that most people have adapted to the still-high inflation, high interest rates and policy uncertainty, choosing to adjust their budget accordingly.

Following a prolonged period of downturn, things appear to be brightening as far as freight demand is concerned.Highlighting the brightening freight demand scenario, the Cass Freight Shipments Index improved 3% month on month in May 2026. This measure has improved month on month in four of the past five months, which confirms the improving scenario. The 1.2% year-over-year May decrease with respect to the Cass Freight Shipments Index was the smallest reduction in the past 18 months, further attesting to the improvement. Moreover, many watchers expect freight rates to increase in the current year.

In a bid to improve efficiency, companies are investing big time in AI, thereby reducing the cost structure and promoting safety. Cost optimization and automation are helping protect profitability. Increased efficiencies through cost-reduction measures are likely to have boosted the bottom-line performance in the June quarter.

Additionally, second-quarter performance of most shipping stocks in the sector is likely to have been boosted by the resilience displayed by the dry bulk sector owing to factors like rising Chinese demand for minor bulk and high vessel utilization.

Picking Potential Winners

While it is not possible to be sure about which companies are well-positioned to beat earnings estimates, our proprietary methodology — Earnings ESP — makes it relatively simple. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Our research shows that for stocks with the abovementioned combination, the chances of an earnings beat are as high as 70%.

For investors seeking to apply this proven model to their portfolio, we have highlighted four Transportation stocks that are poised to beat second-quarter earnings estimates.

Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Union Pacific operates a rail network spanning 23 states across the western two-thirds of the United States, serving as a vital component of the global supply chain. The railroad operator currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 23. Union Pacific’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are commendable. With the freight scene on the mend, the company’s performance is likely to have been aided. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasion), with the average beat being 2.3%.

Union Pacific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Union Pacific Corporation price-eps-surprise | Union Pacific Corporation Quote

Norfolk Southern is another railroad operator. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Cost cuts and an improving freight scenario should aid its second-quarter results.

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 23. Norfolk Southern’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are commendable. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average beat being 6.5%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Norfolk Southern Corporation price-eps-surprise | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote

Old Dominion Freight Line is a leading less-than-truckload or LTL company. The trucking company is based in Thomasville, NC. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Old Dominion, whose second-quarter results are likely to be aided by the brightening freight environment, is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29. Old Dominion’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are commendable. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once), with the average beat being 3.7%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line price-eps-surprise | Old Dominion Freight Line Quote

United Parcel Service’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect its focus on improving profitability over sheer volume. Under the cost-cutting initiatives, UPS has substantially reduced its U.S. operational workforce and closed daily operations at multiple leased and owned buildings. Moreover, UPS has been focusing on increasing automation in sorting and operations, and leveraging AI for logistics planning to boost efficiency.

The shift in focus toward higher-margin areas such as small and medium-sized businesses, or SMBs and healthcare logistics from low-margin volumes is expected to be reflected in UPS’ second-quarter results, scheduled to be released on July 28, and to aid its per-package revenues. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once), with the average beat being 10.6%. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

United Parcel Service Price and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service price-eps-surprise | United Parcel Service Quote

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Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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