4 Tech Giants to Watch During This Correction

Today's video focuses on the recent price actions and potential growth opportunities for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here are some highlights from the video:

Google is a leader in the advertising market, and in its most recent quarter, it grew its revenue by over 32% year over year (YoY). The company continues to see strong growth in YouTube ads and its cloud business. Amazon is down the most from its all-time highs compared with the other three tech giants, down over 24% during the time of recording. Regardless of stock price, Amazon shows growth in its cloud and advertising business. Microsoft grew its revenue 20% YoY in its most recent earnings, driven by the continued growth of its cloud business. Microsoft's gaming business is also one that investors should keep an eye on, as the race for the metaverse has begun.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 7, 2022. The video was published on March 7, 2022.





John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Alphabet (C shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

