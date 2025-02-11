4 Strong Buy AI Stocks for 2025

The DeepSeek news out of China sent AI stocks tumbling for the most part. However, it is important that we do not jump to conclusions. After all, we need to take news reported by China with a grain of salt, and some of the numbers being tossed around about DeepSeek are already being debunked.

As such, I want to capitalize on the sell-off by looking to buy four "strong buy"-rated AI stocks, which I will discuss in this video. Also, the list of four does not include Nvidia. However, one of the stocks that is included is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 31, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $818,587!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.