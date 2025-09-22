4 Skills That Are in High Demand for Side Gigs Right Now

With economic uncertainty prompting more people to pursue multiple income streams, the demand for side hustles is growing — but some skills are in higher demand than others.

The following professional talents are easily marketable and can fetch top dollar for gig workers looking to earn some money on the side or even branch out into full-time freelance work.

Artificial Intelligence

Despite ongoing concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing jobs, those who can create, implement and maintain it are on the fast track to side hustle success.

A July report from labor data platform Lightcast found that advertised pay for AI work was 28% higher than non-AI postings for an average of $18,000 more per year. Interestingly, the report urged gig workers not to confuse “AI” with “tech,” as more than half of open AI-related job postings were outside the fields of tech and computer science.

However, tech skills are hardly obsolete.

Tech, Computer and Data Science

A recent Fiverr survey of 500 tech executives found that nearly 9 out of 10 chief executives are open to hiring freelancers to complete projects, lower costs and manage business stress, especially during peak seasons.

According to Forbes, here are some of the most in-demand tech freelance skills:

Data science

Data modelling

Software development

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity.

Content Creation

According to ZipRecruiter, the average freelance content creator earns $56 an hour, or $116,615 per year, and six-figure pay is not the only reason to believe that creative digital skills are in as high demand as ever.

A recent New York Times report cited more than a dozen studies showing that marketers are increasing their investments in all forms of content creation. This can include video, voice, graphic design, copywriting, photography, and podcast production and editing.

Search Engine Optimization

ZipRecruiter reports the average SEO freelancer earns $48 an hour, and despite all the gains AI has made, old-fashioned human pros are still in high demand.

A recent study from The Business Research Company projected that the SEO services industry will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% between 2024 and 2025 alone. And theglobal marketfor SEO freelancers is expected to maintain roughly that pace — an annual CAGR above 16% — through 2029.

