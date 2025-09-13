4 Side Gigs That Don’t Require Any Special Skills or Experience

Earning extra money via a side gig is a great way to help you reach your financial goals faster, whether you want to build an emergency fund, pay off debt or save up for a large purchase. However, finding a side hustle that matches your skill set can be daunting.

Fortunately, there are several freelance opportunities you can take advantage of that don’t require you to have any special skills or experience. Here’s a look at four side gigs that almost anyone can do to start bringing in extra cash.

Test Out New Apps

Estimated Pay: $10 per 20-minute test

Many new apps trying to grow their base offer money to people willing to install the app and give an honest review. You can be paid $5 to $90 or more per app test, with common rates around $10 for a 20-minute test, though this varies significantly by platform, test length and complexity.

Payment is often per completed test, not hourly, though the effective hourly rate can be high. Platforms like Airtasker, Userfeel, UserTesting and Trymata pay for user feedback on new apps, requiring you to record your screen and voice while performing tasks and providing opinions. This easy side hustle is one you can do in your spare time without even breaking a sweat.

Plant-sitting

Pay: $30

Forget pet-sitting or dog walking, if you can water a plant, you can quickly make an extra $30 in extra income with a plant-sitting gig. According to Airtasker, one recent poster was looking for someone who could take care of his plants for two weeks in their own home while he prepared for a move.

Delivery Services

Pay: $150

If you can drive and have access to a vehicle, you can likely find some lucrative delivery gigs. One recent job posting on Airtasker was a $150 gig that required someone to pick up two dresses at Costco in Burbank, California, and deliver them to Tujunga, California.

eBay Assistant

Pay: $100

Another recent poster on Airtasker was looking for an eBay assistant to help them sell a wide variety of things on the auction site, and was willing to pay $100 for the help. This is a great segue into starting a side hustle and potentially gives you some experience in digital marketing, content creation or even how to better navigate sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

Caitlyn Moorhead contribute to the reporting for this article.

