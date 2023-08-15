4 Future Dividend Aristocrats® to Buy

A company that has proven its ability to grow its free cash flow over the years, and also to grow its dividend, is a stock I want to own. Dividend Aristocrats® are among the most consistent dividend payers. (The term Dividend Aristocrats® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC.)

In today's video, I will discuss four soon-to-be Dividend Aristocrats®. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) isn't known for its dividend, but it has grown that dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Check out this short video, consider subscribing, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 11, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 14, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 14, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.