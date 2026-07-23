4 Dividend ETFs Worth Holding for the Long Haul

Key Points

These four combine low fees, smart stock selection strategies, and solid returns.

It's important to consider how a fund fits in with a broader portfolio strategy.

These funds all fill important gaps and could be held for years, if not decades.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

With the Federal Reserve holding rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75% for a fourth consecutive meeting and new Chair Kevin Warsh suggesting a rate hike could be coming later this year, the environment for growth stocks to continue chugging higher might be weakening.

Dividend stocks, which tend to have more durable business models and financials, could continue to build on their strong first half of the year if inflation remains stubborn, oil prices continue to swing, or tech earnings growth starts to slow.

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Momentum has already been swinging in the direction of dividend stocks throughout 2026, while they've demonstrated less volatility than the S&P 500. But it's their long-term prospects that make them especially attractive.

For different reasons and using different strategies, these four dividend ETFs are built on quality and dividend sustainability. Here's the long-term investment case for each.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) considers cash-flow strength, return on equity (ROE), historical dividend growth rates, and yield in its selection process. That ultimately creates an elite dividend stock portfolio. Its 3.3% yield is one of the highest you'll find for an ETF that focuses on quality first instead of yield.

Plain and simple, this is one of the best-constructed dividend ETFs out there. Its focus on quality, yield, and dividend growth weeds out even marginally questionable dividend stocks. It's raised its annual dividend for 14 consecutive years, but has also managed to deliver competitive total returns over that time. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is filled with exactly the kind of stocks you want to hold forever.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) targets stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 10 straight years while eliminating the top 25% of yields in order to avoid potentially riskier names. It costs the fund some in yield, but the names that make the portfolio are built to last.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF's construction methodology gives it one of the higher tech sector allocations in the dividend ETF category. It counts Broadcom, Apple, and Microsoft as its top holdings, meaning it has a bigger growth tilt than many of its peers. The 1.5% yield isn't much, but the overall portfolio composition makes it better built to deliver long-term total return instead.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ: DGRW) might confuse you with its name. It's not actually looking for dividend growers. It's looking for quality growth stocks within the dividend-paying universe. It considers earnings and sales growth as well as return on equity and return on assets (ROA) to determine which stocks make the cut.

Like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, it has less yield and more growth. Its 1.2% yield is barely above that of the S&P 500. But it's got more than a 30% allocation to tech stocks, especially the "Magnificent Seven" names, five of which are in the fund's top 10 holdings. It's a bit unusual for a dividend ETF to target growth stocks like this, but it's exactly why I think it's better built for long-term total return. Just don't expect it to be a good income fund.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) is obviously the overseas version of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. It uses the same criteria -- companies are ranked by forecast 12-month dividend yield, with the top half getting selected -- and offers an enticing 3.8% yield currently.

International stocks, especially dividend payers, offer a unique combination of value and yield. The portfolio trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 12, diversification benefits with U.S. stocks are strong, and the portfolio doesn't look anything like the S&P 500. It too has a concentration issue, but not with tech. Financials account for 44% of the fund, making it much more rate-sensitive than other dividend ETFs.

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David Dierking has positions in Apple, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.