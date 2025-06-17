4 Analysts Assess Riot Platforms: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 4.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Riot Platforms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Riot Platforms's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Riot Platforms: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Riot Platforms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 103.52% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -183.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

