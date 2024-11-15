4 Analysts Assess CDW: What You Need To Know

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CDW and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $227.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $201.00. A 7.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $246.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of CDW by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $230.00 - Mark Moskowitz Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $201.00 $229.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $235.00 $260.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $245.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CDW. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CDW compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CDW's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CDW's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CDW's Background

CDW Corp is a multi-brand provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's broad array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. The company has three operating segments namely, Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment generates the majority of its revenue and primarily serves US private sector business customers with more than 250 employees.

CDW's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: CDW's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CDW's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CDW's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CDW's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CDW's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

