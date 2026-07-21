3M's Redemption Arc: Can Q2 Earnings Change the Narrative?

3M (NYSE: MMM) delivered a beat-and-raise quarter before the market opened on July 21. The initial reaction from investors is bullish, with the stock surging 9% after trading began. The earnings beat was more of the same for a company that’s taken many steps to improve efficiency in the past 12 months. The revenue beat was what investors have been waiting for, making the bear case harder to defend.

The best part of the Q2 2026 earnings report may have been the company’s forward guidance. 3M raised its full-year guidance for revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow. The estimates for EPS of $8.80 to $8.95 and FCF of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion would represent growth of around 10% and 20%, respectively. Both of which are ahead of the company’s average over the last few years.

That’s where the short-term and long-term outlook for MMM diverge. Most formulas model significantly less growth. But averages are backward-looking, which is the core of the issue. MMM stock has surged, but it looks expensive compared to its history. Investors, however, tend to look towards the future.

Industrial and China Demand Powered the Quarter

3M's adjusted organic sales grew 5.4% year over year. That growth was concentrated in the parts of the business investors care most about.

Safety and Industrial, the company’s largest segment, posted adjusted organic growth of roughly 8% for the quarter, led by strength in industrial adhesives and tapes and personal safety products.

Transportation and Electronics grew organically by nearly 6%.

The Consumer segment was the lone soft spot, posting a modest organic decline.

That's a familiar pattern for 3M this year: industrial and electronics demand is doing the heavy lifting while its consumer division stays sluggish.

Geographically, China stood out. Adjusted organic sales grew by double digits for the quarter. That’s meaningful given how much of the bear case on industrials this year has hinged on weakness in China demand. If that strength holds, it undercuts one of the more persistent worries about 3M's growth runway.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 24.9%. That continues a trend of efficiency gains that management has been building toward for several quarters. It's not a dramatic jump, but consistency here matters more than a single big number.

3M also used the report to highlight a handful of partnerships aimed at newer growth areas: a deal with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) to deploy 3M's optical technology in AI data centers, a long-term agreement with Airbus on aircraft insulation, and an AI-powered customer service tool called Ask 3M. None of these will move the needle on this quarter's numbers, but they're the kind of forward-looking additions management likes to point to when making the case that 3M is more than a legacy industrial name.

3M Is Rebuilding Its Dividend After the 2024 Cut

3M cut its dividend in 2024 after spinning off its healthcare business. That was a bigger story than having the payout cut in half. 3M was a Dividend King, a title that made MMM a set-it-and-forget-it choice for income investors.

Many of those investors walked away from 3M after the cut. But the company has been taking steps to win those investors back. The company increased its dividend in 2025 and again in February. The payout of 78 cents per share is well below the pre-cut level of $1.51, but it’s up more than 10% from the post-cut level of 70 cents per share.

MMM Stock Tests Key Resistance After Earnings Breakout

3M's chart tells two stories at once, and today's earnings reaction is forcing them to collide. MMM has spent the last three months in a textbook ascending channel. That can be seen with higher lows in May, higher lows again in June, and now a fresh push toward the top of that channel. That's the bullish structure. Buyers have been in control since the April low near $145.

But zoom out further, and MMM has also just completed a round trip. The post-earnings surge to near $172 puts the stock back at the same level it touched at its February high—the last time it tried this level, it failed and fell nearly 20% into April. That history is why this retest matters more than a typical breakout attempt.

The difference is the catalyst. This earnings breakout is being fueled by a genuinely strong quarter across the board. That's a fundamentally different setup than February's failed breakout, which happened without a comparable catalyst. This time, buyers have a reason to defend the highs.

RSI Signals Overbought Conditions, But the Trend Remains Bullish

The RSI reading of 70 puts MMM squarely in overbought territory, and the stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average near $156. That gap between price and trend typically resolves one of two ways: a sideways digestion, or a pullback toward the moving average.

Neither outcome breaks the bullish structure. A pullback that holds above the channel's rising trendline, likely in the $160-$165 zone, would reinforce the higher-lows pattern rather than undermine it. That's the healthiest version of "overbought": a pause that resets momentum without giving back the structural gains.

Will Analyst Upgrades Keep 3M Stock Moving Higher?

Overall, this was a good quarter for 3M, but a lot of the company’s growth appears to be priced in. Investors looking to get involved may want to wait for a better entry point, which could come in the days following the earnings report.

That said, overbought readings after an 8% gap almost always cool off. The real question is whether Wall Street analysts follow the earnings beat with upgraded price targets. The post-earnings spike has pushed MMM slightly above its consensus price target of $169.43.

Sell-side re-ratings, not chart patterns, are usually what turn a one-day earnings pop into a sustained re-rating of the stock. Until that happens, this breakout is unconfirmed, resting on a single catalyst rather than a broader shift in how the Street values 3M.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.