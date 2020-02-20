3M Settles With Wolverine Worldwide

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. have reached an agreement to address PFAS in the environment in Michigan's Plainfield and Algoma Townships. The agreement resolves legal claims between the two companies and pertains only to the lawsuit between Wolverine and 3M.

"Environmental stewardship is core to 3M, and we are committed to developing and contributing to PFAS solutions guided by sound science, responsibility and transparency," said John Banovetz, senior vice president, Innovation & Stewardship and Chief Technology Officer. "This agreement will support Wolverine's work with the State of Michigan to conduct previously announced and continuing investigation and remediation activities, which will improve water infrastructure and treatment in certain communities in western Michigan."

Under the terms of the settlement, 3M will make a fixed financial contribution of $55 million to support Wolverine's past and ongoing efforts to address PFAS remediation under Wolverine's Consent Decree with the state of Michigan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.