3i Group (TGOPF) Declares $0.30 Dividend

3i Group said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.30 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3i Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGOPF is 0.39%, an increase of 17.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 103,680K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for 3i Group is 27.64. The forecasts range from a low of 23.65 to a high of $31.94. The average price target represents an increase of 110.09% from its latest reported closing price of 13.16.

The projected annual revenue for 3i Group is 3,335MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,695K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 23.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,253K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 15.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,179K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 22.62% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 4,244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGOPF by 26.94% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,232K shares.

