374Water, Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - 374Water, Inc. (SCWO) released Loss for its third quarter of -$4.35 million

The company's earnings came in at -$4.35 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$2.70 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 850.0% to $0.76 million from $0.08 million last year.

374Water, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

