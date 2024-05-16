34 Analysts Have This To Say About Intel

Across the recent three months, 34 analysts have shared their insights on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 27 1 4 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 15 1 3 2M Ago 1 0 10 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Intel and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.01, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. A decline of 8.25% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Intel among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $34.00 $42.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $30.00 $34.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $43.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $35.00 $42.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $35.00 $45.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $33.00 $45.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $44.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $32.50 $40.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $35.00 $42.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $48.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $36.00 $40.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $17.00 $17.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $39.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $35.00 $37.00 Frank Lee HSBC Lowers Hold $37.00 $44.00 Matthew Bryson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $40.00 - Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $40.00 - Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $47.50 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $44.00 $50.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $48.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $45.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $50.00 - Matthew Bryson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $40.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Hold $45.00 $45.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $50.00 $46.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $50.00 - Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $38.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $17.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Intel's Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Breaking Down Intel's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Intel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.41% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Intel faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

