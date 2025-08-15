3 Used SUVs Retirees Should Consider Buying in 2025

Finding the right SUV in retirement means balancing comfort, reliability and cost. Many used models offer premium features without the new car price tag. Below are the top picks for retirees who want a dependable ride without overspending.

Also there are the used SUVs retirees should avoid buying this year.

Subaru Outback Premium

Used price range: $28,888 to $34,390

EPA MPG: 26 city, 33 highway

Second-year maintenance costs: $421

CR Road Test Overall Score: 89 out of 100

Subaru Outback is one of the popular SUVs on the market today and has earned a place on Car and Driver’s Editor’s Choice List for 2025. The spacious interior comes with heated seats, an extra 1.4 inches of legroom in the back, dual climate control and driver-assistance technology that includes available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gives the Outback a five-star overall safety rating. Retirees will love the Outback for its comfort and safety.

Mazda CX-5

Used price range: $25,998 to $29,988

EPA MPG: 26 city, 31 highway

Second-year maintenance costs: $674

CR Road Test Overall Score: 77 out of 100

The Mazda CX-5 is another favorite of Car and Driver and is also on the Editor’s Choice List for 2025. It has a six-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive and the accelerator foot pedal is floor-hinged, which gives a better feeling than the familiar suspended foot pedal. Retirees will be interested in these particular features that are included in the CX-5 package: heated front seats with manual lumbar support, automatic 911 dialing and Mazda roadside assistance. The NHTSA overall safety rating for the CX-5 is five out of five.

Kia Telluride S

Used price range: $35,880 to $41,850

EPA MPG: 20 city, 26 highway

Second year maintenance costs: $756

CR Road Test Overall Score: 92 out of 100

For retirees who still spend a lot of time with family and friends, Car and Driver’s Editor’s Choice List for 2025 has the Kia Telluride as the top of the third-row midsize SUVs. The Telluride’s interior is substantial, especially in the back, with plenty of room for eight people. Some great features for retirees who carry a lot of passengers include the 10-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, a 110-volt power inverter and an extra special feature called Driver Talk, which amplifies the driver’s voice through speakers in the back two rows. The NHTSA overall safety rating for the Telluride is five stars.

Editor’s note: Prices for used vehicles are from Cars.com and CarMax and are subject to change. Second year maintenance costs were sourced from Edmunds. And road test scores were sourced from Consumer Reports.

