3 Touchstone Mutual Funds to Buy for a Diversified Portfolio

Touchstone Investments was founded in 1994 as part of the Western & Southern Financial Group and offers a range of actively managed mutual funds across asset classes. The funds are managed by external institutional asset managers who are selected through a formal evaluation process that assesses organizational stability, team experience, investment strategy, operational infrastructure, and performance records. These mutual funds have concentrated portfolios and high active shares, which means they deviate significantly from benchmark indices. All this makes it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Touchstone mutual funds — Touchstone Non-US Equity ( TIQIX ), Touchstone Sands Capital Intl Gr Eq ( TPYYX ) and Touchstone Funds Group Trust - Touchstone Credit Opportunities Fund ( TMAYX ) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Touchstone Non-US Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies, including stocks, depositary receipts, and equity-focused ETFs.

Michael Seo has been the lead manager of TIQIX since Dec. 7, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.3%), ICICI Bank Ltd (4%) and Hitachi, Ltd. (3.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

TIQIX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 9.3% and 11.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. TIQIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Touchstone Sands Capital Intl Gr Eq fund invests most of its assets in foreign equity securities, mainly common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts.

David E. Levanson has been the lead manager of TPYYX since Aug. 31, 2023. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as MercadoLibre, Inc. (6.1%), ASML Holding N.V. (4.9%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.7%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

TPYYX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 7.9% and 10.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. TPYYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Touchstone Funds Group Trust - Touchstone Credit Opportunities Fund invests a majority of its assets in U.S. and non-U.S. debt instruments.

Seth Brufsky has been the lead manager of TMAYX since Aug. 31, 2015. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as Misc Bonds (62.4%), Cash (6%), and CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp (1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

TMAYX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 5.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. TMAYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

