3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants

In the current environment, where the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) has faced a weekly downturn and is nearing an alarming 5% monthly loss, investors might perceive a glimmer of hope amid the turbulence.

The recent wave of selling pressure has sent shockwaves across the broader market, but it has also illuminated a unique opportunity. Several blue-chip stocks are currently entrenched in oversold territory, presenting promising prospects for strategic, long-term investors.

Three stocks, each hailing from diverse sectors and appealing to a wide range of consumers, have recently traded into oversold territory and are either one of the most upgraded or top-rated stocks.

These companies are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), the tech giant that needs no introduction; Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), a global e-commerce titan; and The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the home improvement retail behemoth.

Three Top-Rated, Oversold Stocks

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

The past several months have been out of character for the tech giant and most valuable company worldwide. Over the previous three months, shares of AAPL have declined almost 10%, and just this month alone are down over 7%. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock remains up over 31%.

After topping out in early August, shares of AAPL have declined from $196 to $170 and, as recently as yesterday, found support right near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Yesterday's bullish reversal near the all-important 200-day SMA signaled a potential short-term bottom. That price action, coupled with the stock's RSI reading of 37, indicates that AAPL might be in oversold territory, and now might be a good time to pick up shares for the long term.

AAPL is also one of the most upgraded stocks; analysts see a significant upside in the name. Based on thirty-five analyst ratings, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating and price target that sees close to 17% upside for the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA)

After facing many headwinds out of China and surprise management shakeups, BABA has had a year it might want to forget. YTD, the stock is down almost 3%, but interestingly, in recent months, the stock has found a slight big, up nearly 2.5% over the previous three months.

The stock is trading below its key 200-day SMA, which is near $92.50. A potential bullish indication would be if BABA reclaimed the 200-day SMA, which could signal a trend and momentum shift. That and the stock's low RSI of 40 could present a good buying opportunity.

BABA finds itself on the Top-Rated List, a list of 100 companies that have received the highest average rating among equities research analysts over the last twelve months. Analysts see a whopping 62.09% upside for the e-commerce giant, with a $138.65 consensus price target, and have BABA as a Buy, based on the fifteen analyst ratings.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD)

The Home Depot, similar to BABA, is slightly negative on the year, down almost 4% and trading closely to its flattening 200-day SMA. HD presents a unique opportunity from a technical analysis perspective, with the stock currently trading in oversold territory with an RSI of 28.61 and slightly below its 200-day SMA. If HD can reclaim its 200-day, a trend shift might be confirmed.

HD is currently one of the most upgraded stocks by analysts and has a Moderate Buy rating based on twenty-nine analyst ratings. The stock has a $340.47 consensus price target, with analysts seeing over 12% upside.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.