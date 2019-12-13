3 Technology Mutual Funds for Striking Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors who seek long-term growth and impressive returns. This sector has a better earnings performance than the other sectors, thanks to greater demand for technology and innovation. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, the majority of funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that includes focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Moreover, technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software companies. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below we share with you three top-ranked technology mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund Investor Class PRMTX invests heavily in securities of communications and technology companies. PRMTX may invest in securities of U.S. as well as non-U.S. companies. These companies can be involved in a variety of Internet-related industries such as e-commerce and digital products, and services firms, media, including publishing, advertising, broadcasting, and cable and satellite TV companies among others. PRMTX has three-year annualized returns of 19.1%.

Paul D. Greene is the fund manager of PRMTX since 2013.

DWS Science and Technology Fund - Class A KTCAX aims for capital growth that can be achieved by investing in technology companies. Therefore, the fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that operate in the technology sector. The fund mostly aims to invest in companies that develop and implement scientific and technological innovation, which can offer high levels of growth. KTCAX has three-year annualized returns of 23.2%.

KTCAX has an expense ratio of 0.93% as compared to the category average of 1.30%.

Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio FSCSX fund invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 25.2%.

As of October 2019, FSCSX held 67 issues with 25.54% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all technology mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

