3 Strong MassMutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) was founded in 1851. The company is a diversified financial services provider of insurance, retirement and investment solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. MassMutual’s asset management company offers a diverse portfolio of mutual funds, including equity, fixed-income and multi-asset allocation funds.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the asset management company managed $584 billion. The MassMutual funds utilize an active management approach. Portfolio managers utilize fundamental security research, individual security selection, and other risk management techniques in their investment decisions.



We have picked three MassMutual mutual funds — MML Barings High Yield MPHRX, MML Barings Core Bond MCBDX and MassMutual Small Cap Opps MSOOX — which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



MML Barings High Yield fund invests most of its assets in lower-rated fixed-income securities, including distressed or defaulted debt.



Sean M. Feeley has been the lead manager of MPHRX since Dec. 3, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Misc Bonds (49.9%), Cash (12.4%) and PRA Group, Inc. (1.7%) as of March 31, 2026.



MPHRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.1% and 4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.99%. MPHRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



MML Barings Core Bond fund its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade fixed income securities, including U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations; securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities; dollar-denominated bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers; private placements and Rule 144A securities; and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized bond and loan obligations.



Stephen Ehrenberg has been the lead manager of MCBDX since Feb. 1, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (63.1%), Cash (5.4%), and U.S. Treasury Bond (2%) as of March 31, 2026.



MCBDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6% and 0.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.43%. MCBDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



MassMutual Small Cap Opps fund invests most of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies that the sub-adviser believes have solid long-term growth potential based on fundamental research.



Stephen Marra has been the lead manager of MSOOX since Feb. 6, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Enpro Inc. (2.1%), American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (1.9%) and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (1.8%) as of March 31, 2026.



MSOOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.6% and 8.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.63%. MSOOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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