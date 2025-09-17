3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Superior Returns

Investor sentiments are bullish of late despite tariff policies resulting in higher inflation. Today, the Federal Reserve is set to lower interest rates for the first time this year as the labor market continues to deteriorate. Amid such a backdrop, retail investors face substantial challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks like A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK, Daktronics, Inc. DAKT and Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR are worth considering.



Brokers often gain deeper insights into companies by directly engaging with top management, analyzing public filings and participating in conference calls. Their broader view of the sector and industry allows them to evaluate company fundamentals within the context of current economic conditions, helping gauge how a stock may perform as an investment.



While a broker’s stock upgrade can be a valuable signal, it should not be the sole basis for building a portfolio. Investors need to consider additional factors to achieve consistent, long-term returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy): Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy

El Segundo, CA-based A-Mark Precious Metals is a precious metals firm. AMRK runs its business through three segments — Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending.



A-Mark Precious Metals’ fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to jump 58.1% year over year. AMRK, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Daktronics, based in Brookings, SD, is a leading provider of electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large-format video displays. DAKT serves a diverse customer base, including out-of-home advertising firms, quick-service restaurants, shopping centers, casinos, retailers, cruise lines, petroleum retailers, government transportation agencies, contractors, commercial property owners, airlines, sports, and other commercial facilities, through both direct sales and reseller partnerships.



DAKT’s fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to increase 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Daktronics, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 33.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Houston, TX, Ranger Energy delivers onshore well services to exploration and production companies across the United States, specializing in high-specification rigs, wireline services and related support solutions. RNGR operates through three segments — High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.



Ranger Energy’s 2025 earnings are expected to jump 53.1% year over year. RNGR, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 33.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



