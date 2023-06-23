3 Stocks Seeing Recent Upgrades from Analysts

Price targets can be helpful for investors, as they can facilitate a more structured trade with pre-determined exit levels. Of course, it’s important to remember that not all stocks reach analysts’ forecasted levels.

Price targets are based on a variety of factors, including the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions.

And recently, three stocks – Kellogg’s K, Philip Morris International PM, and Ulta Beauty ULTA – have all seen favorable upgrades from analysts. Let’s take a closer look at how all three currently stack up.

Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, carrying a balanced portfolio of products. The stock has seen positive earnings estimate revisions, helping land it into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Bernstein upgraded K shares to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $62 per share.

The company posted strong results in its latest release, exceeding our consensus EPS estimate by 10% and delivering a positive 2.4% revenue surprise. Kellogg’s revenue growth has remained stable, further reflected in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, K shares provide a solid income stream; shares currently yield a solid 3.6% annually, well above the Zacks Consumer Staples sector average. The company has continued to increasingly reward its shareholders throughout the years, as we can see in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future, evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. Citi upgraded PM shares from Neutral to Buy with a new price target of $117 per share.

Like Kellogg’s, Philip Morris rewards its shareholders handsomely; the company’s annual dividend presently yields a sizable 5.3%, with the payout growing by nearly 3% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, shares don’t appear stretched regarding valuation, with the current 15.4X forward earnings multiple sitting in line with the five-year median and well below the Zacks Consumer Staples sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is a leading beauty retailer in the United States, with a vast product catalog that includes cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, hair care, bath and body products, salon styling tools, and more. Loop Capital upgraded ULTA shares to Buy from Hold with a $520 per share price target.

The company’s 65.6% trailing twelve-month return on equity is undoubtedly worth highlighting, reflecting higher efficiency in generating profits from existing assets relative to peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the company continues to repurchase its shares aggressively, reflecting a shareholder-friendly nature. As of April 29th, ULTA had $816.5 million remaining available under the initial $2.0 billion repurchase program unveiled in 2022.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Price targets can help investors structure a trade, as they reflect current sentiment around the stock. Of course, it’s critical to remember that not all stocks reach analysts’ forecasted levels.

And recently, all three stocks above – Kellogg’s K, Philip Morris International PM, and Ulta Beauty ULTA – have received favorable upgrades from analysts.

