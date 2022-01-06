3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

When it came to tech stocks in 2021, no matter how well they performed operationally, shares fell. Even if the company grew its top line in each quarter of the year, Wall Street decided that these tech companies were overvalued.

The key point for investors is that many of these stocks are trading way off their all-time highs, yet the business is stronger than ever. This provides an appealing buying opportunity for us. Three tech stocks, in particular, could see a strong 2022. With shares between 40% and 77% off their all-time high, today's prices could pose a good time to buy. Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022.

1. Twilio

Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users. Over 150,000 developers use Twilio to connect with its customers for everything from resetting a password to messaging a delivery driver.

Twilio had a solid 2021, to say the least. The company grew its revenue sequentially the entire year, and from the first quarter to the third, Twilio's top line grew 25%. Twilio is known for making acquisitions, buying Zipwhip in 2021 and Segment in late 2020. These two acquisitions affected the company's revenue growth significantly, but even on an organic growth basis, the company still grew revenue every quarter in 2021.

Closing out 2021, the company is expecting $765 million in fourth-quarter revenue -- putting the full-year revenue at over $2.8 billion. This would represent almost 57% growth compared to 2020. The company's market will only grow larger over time as well: Digital communication between companies and consumers will likely never stop, and it is only going to become more prevalent in 2022 and beyond.

Twilio is at the heart of this industry, and at 16 times sales, this company is valued at levels not seen since the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. fuboTV

A 22% drop for Twilio seems like peanuts compared to fuboTV's drop of 45% for the year. This drop doesn't seem to come from any major news, other than that its valuation was relatively high in early 2021 compared to most streaming stocks. fuboTV traded at 12 times sales in January, much higher than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- which traded at roughly nine times sales during the same period. However, fuboTV now trades at four times sales, making it an appealing buy today.

Operationally, the company looks steady. In its most recent quarter, it grew its top line by 156% year over year to $157 million, driven by subscriber growth of 108% year over year to 945,000. Comparatively, fuboTV still has tremendous room to expand: comparatively, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTubeTV has 4 million subscribers.

Not only does fuboTV have immense growth potential in its subscriber base, but its newly launched Sportsbook also provides opportunity. Fubo Sportsbook is now active in two U.S. states with the plan to expand nationally. The service offers sports betters an all-in-one platform to watch and bet on sports seamlessly, and this can give fuboTV a major advantage.

This service will likely increase engagement on the platform, making fuboTV's advertising space magnitudes more valuable than it is today. This will likely increase ad revenue, which is already growing rapidly: it grew 147% year over year in Q3. Sportsbook could be a major growth driver for fuboTV, and with its already large potential in the live TV streaming space, I think fuboTV could bounce back as the company continues its quick growth.

3. Lemonade

If an investor is looking for stocks that got crushed in 2021, they should look no further: Shares of Lemonade are down 66% over the past year and down 77% off their all-time highs. This has been primarily because the company's key metric -- its net loss ratio -- was poor throughout the year.

The company has been growing like gangbusters, and to meet the demand of its users, it has been rapidly rolling out new insurance offerings like car insurance and pet insurance. As a result of the rapid roll-outs, its services are still young, which -- considering its coverage and claim decisions are based on artificial intelligence (AI) -- has resulted in subpar loss ratios for the company.

But, the future is looking brighter for the company. As its AI makes more decisions on claims, it will gather more data and information. This will then be put back into its system where it will learn about the effects of these decisions, and its AI will thus become more accurate as time goes on. In Q3, Lemonade already saw this playing out: Its pet insurance loss ratio fell by four percentage points sequentially, while its homeowners insurance loss ratio fell by 52 percentage points year over year.

The company has a long-term target of a 75% loss ratio, and in Q3 it posted 77%, so it is close to reaching its goal. With this much improvement, I think that investors oversold this company. Shares currently trade at a reasonable valuation of 23 times sales, and I believe that if it continues to make the improvements it saw in Q3, Lemonade could recover in 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jamie Louko owns Lemonade, Inc., Twilio, and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Lemonade, Inc., Netflix, Twilio, and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

