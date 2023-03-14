3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Aristocrats

Not all dividend-paying stocks are the same, with some companies belonging to an elite group known as the Dividend Aristocrats.

But what is this group, and why is it so elite?

Dividend Aristocrats are classified as companies with at least 25 consecutive annual dividend increases. In addition, the company must be a member of the S&P 500.

With a long track record of rewarding shareholders handsomely, it’s easy to see why Dividend Aristocrats are generally on any income investor’s radar.

Interestingly enough, three companies – Philip Morris International PM, Microsoft MSFT, and Nike NKE – are just a few years away from joining the elite club.

Below is a chart illustrating the share performance of all three companies in 2023, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For those interested in building a cash pile from dividends, let’s take a closer look at each one.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future, evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector.

The company’s annual dividend presently stands tall at 5.2%, nearly double the Zacks Consumer Staples sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, shares don’t appear stretched regarding valuation, with the current 15.4X forward earnings multiple sitting a few ticks below the five-year median and Zacks sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As we can see in the chart below, Philip Morris has consistently displayed a commitment to its shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft

We’ve all become familiar with Microsoft, the legendary tech titan that’s a staple in many portfolios.

The company’s shares provide exposure to technology and passive income; MSFT’s annual dividend yield sits at 1.1%, nicely above the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressively, Microsoft’s payout has grown by a double-digit 10% just over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company posted mixed quarterly results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 2% but reporting revenue marginally under expectations.

Nonetheless, the market took the results nicely, sending shares upward post-earnings. The green arrow in the chart below illustrates this.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE

NIKE designs, develops, and markets athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and services for men, women, and children worldwide.

The stock is presently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with the company’s earnings outlook drifting higher across nearly all timeframes in the near term.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE’s annual dividend yield sits at 1.2%, nicely above the Zacks Consumer Discretionary average of 0.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Similar to MSFT, the company has grown its payout by more than 10% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Dividend payouts boost any portfolio, providing a passive income stream and limiting the impact of drawdowns in other positions.

And when it comes to the top dividend-paying stocks, Dividend Aristocrats are in a league of their own.

All three companies above – Philip Morris International PM, Microsoft MSFT, and Nike NKE – are just a few years away from joining the elite club.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.