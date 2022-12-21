3 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Before 2023

Semiconductor stocks refer to the stocks of companies that produce semiconductors, which are electronic components that are essential to a wide range of modern technologies. Semiconductors are found in a broad range of devices and systems. For example, computers, smartphones, tablets, televisions, and many other types of electronic equipment.

Next, semiconductor stocks can be a good investment for those interested in technology and the growth of the tech industry. Semiconductor companies often are well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for electronic devices. As well as the growing use of technology in a variety of industries.

However, the semiconductor industry can be volatile and subject to shifts in demand and changes in technology. As with any investment, it is important to carefully research and evaluate the potential risks and rewards before making a decision to invest in semiconductor stocks. Considering this, here are three semiconductor stocks to check out in the stock market before the new year.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Ahead Of 2023

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

Leading off, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures a wide range of microprocessors, graphics processing units (GPUs), and other electronic components. The company’s products are used in a wide range of markets. This includes computing, gaming, and data centers.

AMD Recent Stock News

Just this month, the company announced it has been recognized with a SEAL Sustainable Product Award. For its innovative and impactful products that contribute to a sustainable future in data centers. The award recognizes AMD’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of significantly increasing the energy efficiency of its processors and accelerators for use in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence training by 2025. The award is provided by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. They honor companies for their leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

AMD Stock Chart

On Wednesday morning, shares of AMD stock are up 2.61% on the day, currently trading at $66.74 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 2 EV Stocks To Watch Right Now

Marvell Technology (MRVL Stock)

Next, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of a wide range of semiconductor products for a variety of markets. The company’s products are currently used in a variety of applications. This entails data centers, cloud computing, networking, storage, and consumer electronics.

MRVL Recent Stock News

In recent news, last week Marvell Technology announced its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders. In detail, the company reported that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 6, 2023. As a result, MRVL currently has an annual dividend yield of 0.62%.

MRVL Stock Chart

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of MRVL stock are trading higher on the day by 1.88% at $38.52 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch In 2022

ASML Holding (ASML Stock)

Lastly, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures advanced photolithography systems for the semiconductor industry. Photolithography is the process of using light to transfer a pattern onto a substrate, and it is an essential step in the production of semiconductor chips.

ASML Recent Stock News

In October, the company announced its Q3 2022 financial and operating results. Diving in, ASML Holding reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.32 per share, along with revenue of $5.8 billion for the quarter. Additionally, the company said it estimates Q4 2022 revenue in the range of $5.97 billion to $6.46 billion.

ASML Stock Chart

Over the last six months of trading, ASML stock has recovered by 16.85%. Meanwhile, as of Wednesday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of ASML stock is trading higher by 2.48% at $577.14 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.