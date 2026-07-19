3 Reasons Circle Internet Group Could Soar in Value by 2030

Key Points

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested that the stablecoin industry could grow exponentially between now and 2030.

Circle's USDC stablecoin could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new Clarity Act.

Major fintech firms are now pushing aggressively into stablecoins, signaling new momentum for the industry.

10 stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group ›

Last year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted that the $300 billion stablecoin industry would become a $3 trillion industry by the year 2030.

And now it's becoming clear why -- this summer has seen an explosion of activity around stablecoins, with each new development adding momentum to an already rapidly growing industry. That's fantastic news for Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), the issuer of the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin.

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Reason No. 1: Launch of Open USD

On June 30, a broad-based consortium of more than 140 banks, financial institutions, tech companies, fintech companies, and crypto-native companies announced the imminent launch of a new stablecoin known as Open USD.

Open USD has a very different business model from Circle's USDC. It promises a much wider distribution of stablecoin earnings to key partners, giving these partners a real incentive to push stablecoins on their platforms.

That being said, Circle has a deep enough economic moat around its USDC stablecoin business that Open USD may not be the threat that some think it could be. In fact, its real impact might be to accelerate the pace at which stablecoins are going mainstream.

Reason No. 2: Stripe's $53 billion acquisition bid for PayPal

Just two weeks after the announcement around Open USD, Stripe announced a $53 billion acquisition bid for PayPal. That's big news in itself, given that the two companies are fintech giants.

But it's even bigger news for the stablecoin industry, because both Stripe and PayPal have been among the biggest early supporters of stablecoins. Stripe, for its part, is part of the Open USD coalition and is considered a crypto payments pioneer. PayPal is no slouch either, having launched its PayPal USD (CRYPTO: PYUSD) stablecoin in 2023.

Reason No. 3: Passage of the Clarity Act

There's one more catalyst that could have an even greater impact on the future trajectory of Circle stock: the imminent passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ("Clarity Act").

One of the biggest proponents of this comprehensive new crypto legislation has been Bessent. The Treasury secretary has been urging Congress to pass the new legislation this year, and originally set a deadline of July 4. There's still a chance that it gets passed before the midterm elections.

While the Clarity Act will give a huge boost to the entire crypto market, the biggest effects could be felt by companies such as Circle. That's especially true if issuers can offer a generous yield on stablecoins to passive investors. Some have even conjectured that this could result in tens of billions of dollars moving out of traditional bank deposits and into stablecoins such as USDC.

The best stablecoin investment?

With that in mind, I'm keeping my eyes on Circle, which remains the best pure-play stablecoin investment opportunity. If the entire stablecoin industry is poised for exponential growth, as Treasury Secretary Bessent suggests, then Circle is highly likely to go along for the ride.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Circle Internet Group, PayPal USD, and USDC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.