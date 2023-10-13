3 Quarterly Reports to Watch Next Week

The Q3 earnings season officially kicked off today with ‘Big Bank Friday,’ with a surplus of companies scheduled to report in the coming weeks. We’ve already received early results from several companies that we’ll include in our Q3 tally, including those from Adobe ADBE and Oracle ORCL, to list a few.

And next week, there are several notable reports investors can’t forget about, including Netflix NFLX, Tesla TSLA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM.

But how do expectations stack up for each? Let’s take a closer look.

Netflix

Netflix shares have enjoyed a solid rebound in 2023, up more than 20% and modestly outperforming the S&P 500. The streaming titan will reveal quarterly results on Wednesday, October 18th.

Analysts have shown modest positivity for the quarter to be released over the last several months, with the $3.47 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate up roughly 1%. Regarding the top line, our $8.5 billion consensus revenue estimate has primarily remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Of course, subscribers are the key metric for NFLX and will be what many focus on. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Net Subscriber Adds stands at 5.8 million, well above the year-ago figure of 2.4 million. It’s worth noting that the company crushed our consensus estimate regarding the metric in its latest release by more than 250%.

Tesla

Tesla saw negative coverage following the release of its Q3 EV production and deliveries results despite warning investors of a planned factory shutdown in the prior earnings call. TSLA will report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Nonetheless, the EV leader produced over 430,000 vehicles and delivered roughly 435,000 throughout Q3, reflecting a sequential decline. Still, the company’s 2023 volume target of 1.8 million vehicles has remained unchanged, undoubtedly to the likes of investors.

The company has consistently exceeded our consensus delivery expectations, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts have taken their quarterly expectations lower for the upcoming release, with the $0.73 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate down 7.6% and reflecting a pullback of 30% from the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor is the world’s largest integrated circuit foundry. Analysts have taken their expectations lower for the quarter to be released, with the $1.16 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate down 13% since July and reflecting a 35% pullback from the year-ago period. TSM reports on Thursday, October 19th.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Top line expectations have also moved lower, with our $16.6 billion quarterly revenue consensus estimate down 13% over the same period since the end of July.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And the company has been a consistent earnings performer, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 5.5% across its last four releases. In its latest print, TSM penciled in a 6.5% EPS beat and reported revenue 1% ahead of expectations.

Bottom Line

Earnings season will soon shift into a much higher gear, with a surplus of companies preparing to deliver quarterly results in the coming weeks.

And next week, three notable releases to watch out for include Netflix NFLX, Tesla TSLA, and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.