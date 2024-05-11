News & Insights

Personal Finance

3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Will Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

May 11, 2024 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy for GOBankingRates ->

Mid-cap stocks, from companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, according to FINRA, are easy to overlook. Yet, many experts say they’re worth considering because they have room for growth, especially compared to large-cap stocks (market cap between $10 billion and $200 billion) and small-cap stocks (market cap between $250 million and $2 billion).

Be Aware: 401(k) Growth Potential: Ways to Double Your Savings in 10 Years

Check Out: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

These stocks are also worth investing in for diversification, as they have the advantages of both small- and large-cap stocks, according to Zacks. The highest-ranked have the potential to enhance their profitability, and they may become large caps over time, Zacks added.

Here are some worth considering:

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company operating in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Market cap as of May 3: $5.25 billion
  • Stock price: $8.50
  • Year-to-date: 22.83%
  • Past year: 23.9%
  • Past month: 0.12%

TipRanks noted that the stock has an average price target of $10.76, which implies a 24.39% upside potential.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a software-as-service company whose platform helps distributed teams plan, manage, automate and report on projects.

  • Market cap as of May 3: $5.30 billion
  • Stock price: $38.58
  • Year-to-date: -17.23%
  • Past year: -1.58%
  • Past month: 1.13%

As TipRanks noted, the stock’s price forecast stood at $47.93, which implies a 24.24% upside.

Exelixis

Exelixis is a biotech company involved in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer treatments.

  • Market cap as of May 3: $6.38 billion
  • Stock price: $21.90
  • Year-to-date: -8.48%
  • Past year: 14%
  • Past month: -7.56%

TipRanks reported that the stock has a 21.14% upside.

More From GOBankingRates

Stock data was collected from Google Finance and Yahoo Finance on May 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Will Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.