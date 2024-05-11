3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Will Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

Mid-cap stocks, from companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, according to FINRA, are easy to overlook. Yet, many experts say they’re worth considering because they have room for growth, especially compared to large-cap stocks (market cap between $10 billion and $200 billion) and small-cap stocks (market cap between $250 million and $2 billion).
These stocks are also worth investing in for diversification, as they have the advantages of both small- and large-cap stocks, according to Zacks. The highest-ranked have the potential to enhance their profitability, and they may become large caps over time, Zacks added.
Here are some worth considering:
Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company operating in the U.S. and Canada.
- Market cap as of May 3: $5.25 billion
- Stock price: $8.50
- Year-to-date: 22.83%
- Past year: 23.9%
- Past month: 0.12%
TipRanks noted that the stock has an average price target of $10.76, which implies a 24.39% upside potential.
Smartsheet
Smartsheet is a software-as-service company whose platform helps distributed teams plan, manage, automate and report on projects.
- Market cap as of May 3: $5.30 billion
- Stock price: $38.58
- Year-to-date: -17.23%
- Past year: -1.58%
- Past month: 1.13%
As TipRanks noted, the stock’s price forecast stood at $47.93, which implies a 24.24% upside.
Exelixis
Exelixis is a biotech company involved in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer treatments.
- Market cap as of May 3: $6.38 billion
- Stock price: $21.90
- Year-to-date: -8.48%
- Past year: 14%
- Past month: -7.56%
TipRanks reported that the stock has a 21.14% upside.
Stock data was collected from Google Finance and Yahoo Finance on May 3, 2024.
