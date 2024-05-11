3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Will Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

Mid-cap stocks, from companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, according to FINRA, are easy to overlook. Yet, many experts say they’re worth considering because they have room for growth, especially compared to large-cap stocks (market cap between $10 billion and $200 billion) and small-cap stocks (market cap between $250 million and $2 billion).

These stocks are also worth investing in for diversification, as they have the advantages of both small- and large-cap stocks, according to Zacks. The highest-ranked have the potential to enhance their profitability, and they may become large caps over time, Zacks added.

Here are some worth considering:

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company operating in the U.S. and Canada.

Market cap as of May 3: $5.25 billion

$5.25 billion Stock price: $8.50

$8.50 Year-to-date: 22.83%

22.83% Past year: 23.9%

23.9% Past month: 0.12%

TipRanks noted that the stock has an average price target of $10.76, which implies a 24.39% upside potential.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a software-as-service company whose platform helps distributed teams plan, manage, automate and report on projects.

Market cap as of May 3 : $5.30 billion

: $5.30 billion Stock price: $38.58

$38.58 Year-to-date: -17.23%

-17.23% Past year: -1.58%

-1.58% Past month: 1.13%

As TipRanks noted, the stock’s price forecast stood at $47.93, which implies a 24.24% upside.

Exelixis

Exelixis is a biotech company involved in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer treatments.

Market cap as of May 3: $6.38 billion

$6.38 billion Stock price: $21.90

$21.90 Year-to-date: -8.48%

-8.48% Past year: 14%

14% Past month: -7.56%

TipRanks reported that the stock has a 21.14% upside.

Stock data was collected from Google Finance and Yahoo Finance on May 3, 2024.

