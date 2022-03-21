3 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Large-cap funds are considered prudent choices for risk-averse investors when compared to their small and mid-cap counterparts. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history and offer more stability than mid or small caps. Companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies may be affected by a global downturn.

Investors looking for a bargain, i.e., stocks trading at a discount, are primarily interested in value funds. They pick stocks that tend to trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e., earnings, book value, debt equity) and pay out dividends. In the long run, value stocks are expected to outperform the growth ones across all asset classes and are less vulnerable to trending markets. Investors interested in value funds for yield should, however, check the mutual fund yield as not all value funds comprise companies that primarily use their earnings to pay out dividends.

Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap value mutual funds, namely, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund ( DODGX ), Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund ( BBVLX ) and Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class ( WWLAX ). Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Large Cap Value mutual funds.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund seeks long-term growth of principal and income alongside a reasonable current income. DODGX invests the majority of its total assets in equity securities.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund has a three-year annualized return of 16.6%. As of December 2021, DODGX held 74 issues with 4.26% of its assets invested in Wells Fargo & Co.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund invests the majority of its net assets in the securities of large-cap companies and certain companies, which track the performance of securities of large-cap companies.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 16.1%. BBVLX has an expense ratio of 0.24% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diverse group of small-cap value stocks. WWLAX invests the majority of its net assets in equity or equity-related securities of small-cap companies at the time of purchase.

Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class has a three-year annualized return of 12.1%. Matthew R. Lockridge has been one of the fund managers of WWLAX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap value mutual funds.

