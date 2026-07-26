3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On Now (1 Yields Over 5.5%)

Key Points

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream businesses in North America and yields 5.6%.

PepsiCo is a Dividend King and a diversified food giant, offering a 4.3% yield.

Realty Income is an industry-leading net-lease REIT with a 5% yield.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners ›

It is hard to look at the miserly 1% yield on the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) if you are a dividend investor. That yield is an indication of how low yields are throughout the market. But there are still attractive high-yield options, if you dig deep enough.

Three worth looking at right now are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). The lowest yield on this list is four times what you'd get from the S&P 500. The highest is 5.6%. Here's a look at each of these reliable dividend payers.

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Enterprise Products Partners and its 5.6% yield

Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream master limited partnership (MLP). It owns the energy infrastructure that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. The company charges fees for the use of its assets, so volume is more important to its financial results than the prices of the commodities it is moving. Given that energy is vital to economic activity, demand tends to be strong most of the time, even during economic downturns.

Enterprise has increased its distribution for 27 consecutive years. Its distributable cash flow covers its distribution by a generous 1.7x. And it has $5.3 billion in capital spending plans to keep the distribution growing. To be fair, the MLP is a slow-growth business, so the lofty 5.6% yield will make up most of your return over time. But if you are looking to maximize the income your portfolio generates, it could be the perfect fit.

PepsiCo and its 4.3% yield

PepsiCo is the Dividend King on the list, with over five decades of annual dividend increases behind it. It is also one of the world's largest consumer staples companies. Notably, the stock's 4.3% yield is toward the high end of its historical range, suggesting PepsiCo isn't hitting on all cylinders right now. But the stock looks cheap.

Large companies that have been around for a long time (PepsiCo was founded in 1898) will eventually face hard times. The best companies manage through them, which this Dividend King has done many times in its past. Right now, consumer buying habits are changing, and price pressures are mounting. PepsiCo is changing with them, including by acquiring more relevant brands, creating innovative versions of existing brands, and adjusting pricing and packaging.

These are the exact steps PepsiCo should take right now to get back on track. If you think in decades and not days, this historically resilient business looks attractively priced.

Realty Income and its 5% yield

Realty Income is the largest net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT). That means its tenants pay most property-level costs, reducing Realty Income's operating expenses and risk. The REIT focuses on single-tenant retail properties but also has exposure to industrial assets and a collection of more unique properties, such as casinos, vineyards, and data centers. Geographically, its over 15,500 property portfolio is spread across North America and Europe. It is one of the most diversified REITs you can buy.

Realty Income, which has increased its dividend annually for 31 years, is built to be boring. In fact, the company tends to grow incrementally, expanding into adjacent business areas it already knows well. For example, it recently introduced a fee-based asset management business for institutional investors, which simply builds on what it is already doing elsewhere in its portfolio. The added diversification helps the REIT reliably pay the 5% dividend and slowly grow it over time. However, the big takeaway is that this industry-leading giant is still finding ways to grow.

Dig in and unearth some attractive yields

The "market" isn't one single entity; it is a composite of many smaller companies. While the S&P 500 has a miserly yield, you can still find great companies offering much higher yields. Enterprise, PepsiCo, and Realty Income are three leading examples that are worth a deep dive right now.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in PepsiCo and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.